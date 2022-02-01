 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Former UNI quarterback arrested following struggle over Waterloo officer's gun

  • 0
Fingerprint
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – Police arrested a former Panther quarterback following a struggle in which he allegedly tried to take an officer’s handgun Saturday.

Tirrell Donte Rennie, 32, was arrested for assault on an officer, disarming an officer and interference causing bodily injury. Bond was set at $5,000.

111911mp-uni-ISU-35

Former Ellsworth Community College quarterback Tirrell Rennie smiles while playing quarterback at the University of Northern Iowa in 2011.

The officer was called to a report of a suspicious man at the Walgreens pharmacy at 3910 University Ave. around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. While the officer was investigating the incident and trying to determine Rennie’s identity, Rennie punched the officer twice in the face and then began tugging at the officer’s holstered pistol.

Rennie wasn’t able to remove the weapon from the holster, according to court records.

A bystander came to the officer’s assistance, and Rennie was detained.

Rennie played for the University of Northern Iowa football team in 2010 and 2011, serving as quarterback.

111911mp-uni-ISU-35

Former Ellsworth Community College quarterback Tirrell Rennie smiles while playing quarterback at the University of Northern Iowa in 2011.

He is on probation for allegedly threatening two women at a Cedar Falls bar on Nov. 17 and for a domestic assault conviction stemming from a Nov. 22 incident.

People are also reading…

He also has a conviction for a January 2018 incident in which refused to leave the Isle Casino Hotel while he was armed with two handguns, prompting police to Taser him.

+2 
Tirrell Donte Rennie

Tirrell Donte Rennie: 

Former UNI QB sacked with gun charge at casino hotel
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands evacuate as North Carolina fertilizer plant 'may explode'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News