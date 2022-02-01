Former UNI quarterback arrested following struggle over Waterloo officer's gun

WATERLOO – Police arrested a former Panther quarterback following a struggle in which he allegedly tried to take an officer’s handgun Saturday.

Tirrell Donte Rennie, 32, was arrested for assault on an officer, disarming an officer and interference causing bodily injury. Bond was set at $5,000.

The officer was called to a report of a suspicious man at the Walgreens pharmacy at 3910 University Ave. around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. While the officer was investigating the incident and trying to determine Rennie’s identity, Rennie punched the officer twice in the face and then began tugging at the officer’s holstered pistol.

Rennie wasn’t able to remove the weapon from the holster, according to court records.

A bystander came to the officer’s assistance, and Rennie was detained.

Rennie played for the University of Northern Iowa football team in 2010 and 2011, serving as quarterback.

He is on probation for allegedly threatening two women at a Cedar Falls bar on Nov. 17 and for a domestic assault conviction stemming from a Nov. 22 incident.

He also has a conviction for a January 2018 incident in which refused to leave the Isle Casino Hotel while he was armed with two handguns, prompting police to Taser him.

