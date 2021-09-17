Former UNL student charged with soliciting prostitution from minor while on campus

A former University of Nebraska-Lincoln student was arrested and charged this summer for soliciting prostitution from a girl under the age of 18 after police say he invited two women to his dorm room and offered to pay them for sex.

Shaozu Wang, 24, was first arrested July 9 — a week after the incident occurred in a University Suites dorm room, according to an arrest affidavit written by University Police Officer Agustin Champion.

Two girls who had exchanged messages with Wang on Snapchat agreed to hang out at his dorm, where he told them he would pay them money to visit, according to the affidavit, and later said he would pay them $2,000 for a threesome.

Upon arrival, Wang offered one of the girls — who told him she was 17, according to the affidavit — $100 to kiss him. She agreed, Champion wrote, but later pulled away and told Wang no after he started touching her beneath her clothes. Wang grabbed her arm and tried to keep her there, the girl told UNL police, but she was able to get away.