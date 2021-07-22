Former worker sues pork production company owned by gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen

A former employee of the pork production company owned by gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen sued Wednesday, alleging he was fired for refusing to participate in hiring workers without proper citizenship documents and falsifying documents so workers could avoid taxes.

Luis Lucar filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Pillen Family Farms Inc., alleging he lost his job because he wouldn’t participate in company practices he claimed were illegal.

A representative of the Pillen campaign said Thursday that the candidate was aware of the lawsuit and would issue a statement in response.

Pillen is the founder of Pillen Family Farms and one of three Republicans who have announced their candidacy for governor in 2022. Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts is term limited and cannot run for a third term.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, Lucar said he worked for Pillen Family Farms from 2012 until he was fired in 2019 for "inability to work with our team."

Lucar, who is from the Latin America country of Peru, said that he worked various jobs for the company, and in his position as human resources specialist, he hired workers and dealt with employee-related matters.