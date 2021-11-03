Fortenberry motion challenges federal trial in California

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry filed a motion in U.S. District Court in California on Tuesday to dismiss a federal indictment alleging that he lied to the FBI and concealed information about illegal 2016 campaign contributions because of lack of proper venue in a California court.
"The government's attempt to drag Congressman Fortenberry across the country to face a jury of Californians for these alleged offenses represents a gross abuse of power by the Department of Justice," the motion stated.
"These important constitutional safeguards were intended to prevent precisely the kind of opportunistic venue-shopping the government is engaged in here," the motion filed by Fortenberry's legal team in the U.S. District Court in the Central District of California stated.
"Congressman Fortenberry has not committed any crime and he should not be prosecuted in any district," the motion stated.
"But if the government thinks otherwise, it must, at minimum, honor his fundamental right to an 'impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed.'"
That guarantee is contained in the 6th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Fortenberry, a Lincoln congressman, represents eastern Nebraska's 1st District in the House of Representatives.
The congressman's attorney, John Littrell of Los Angeles, had earlier signaled his intention to file the motion to dismiss the case in California because of a lack of venue in Los Angeles.
Contacts involved in the case were made in the District of Columbia and Nebraska, Littrell had earlier said.
The $30,000 in illegal campaign contributions from a foreign source were collected at a fundraising event in Los Angeles.
"The congressman will ultimately be victorious in this case," said Jim Morrell of Washington, a spokesman for Fortenberry. "He did not lie to the FBI and in fact was trying to help them."
At issue is $30,000 in cash from a Nigerian-born billionaire named Gilbert Chagoury that was contributed to Fortenberry's campaign through other individuals who attended the fundraiser in Los Angeles.
"The government does not allege that Congressman Fortenberry knew about Chagoury's scheme to funnel foreign donations to his campaign in 2016," the motion to dismiss stated.
"He didn't," it said. "The indictment should be dismissed."
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins, chief of the public corruption and civil rights section of the U.S. Department of Justice in Los Angeles, has said that Fortenberry "lied and misled repeatedly" in attempting to obstruct a federal investigation into the 2016 contributions.
Jenkins has said he intends to call eight witnesses, some of whom are or were employees in the congressman's office.
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The charges against the nine-term Republican congressman include one count that he schemed to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigations.
Trial in Los Angeles is tentatively scheduled to begin Dec. 14, but is likely to be delayed by a potential series of motions if that court maintains venue.
