Fortenberry's attorneys argue to move federal criminal case to Nebraska

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry sat flanked by his attorneys as they squared off with prosecutors Friday in a California courtroom on motions that ranged from being able to call a memory expert to arguing at trial the case was a "political witch hunt."

A grand jury in Los Angeles indicted the Nebraska congressman in October on allegations he lied to federal agents investigating an illegal campaign contribution at a 2016 fundraiser in California.

Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty to two counts of making false statements to federal agents and one count of seeking to conceal the source of $30,000 in “conduit” political contributions.

His trial had been set to start next Tuesday, until last month, when jury trials were suspended through the end of the month because of COVID-19. They now are set to resume Feb. 22.

In court Friday, Defense attorney John Littrell made it clear they "need a trial as soon as possible," and pointed out to the judge it was the first hearing for which the Nebraska congressman had gone to California.

"It's not because he doesn't want to come. It's not because he doesn't want to participate in this case. This is very important to him," he said, arguing for the case to be moved to Nebraska.

Littrell said it's because Fortenberry has important things to do. Two prior hearings occurred the day of House votes.

But the proposed move, which the government is fighting, was far from a given.

And Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. seemed unconvinced that it ultimately would result in a quicker trial, given that a new judge would have to get up to speed on all the motions he's already heard.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan Har called it "forum shopping."

"This case is going to trial and it's going to go to trial fast," she said. "It does not favor moving this entire case to a new location that has not touched it since it's been indicted."

Blumenfeld said he would let the parties know his decision by the end of the day Friday.

He already has rejected a number of other defense challenges to the charges, including an effort to get the indictment dismissed because it wasn't filed in Nebraska or Washington, D.C., where the statements were made, and to disqualify one of the prosecuting attorneys.

But he has yet to rule on a flurry more that followed.

Among them:

* A defense motion to suppress statements Fortenberry made because he only talked to investigators after a prosecutor told his then-attorney he wasn't considered a suspect, but rather was a subject, trending toward being considered a witness.

* A motion by the U.S. Attorney's Office to prevent the defense from calling Dr. Alan Castel, a memory expert, to testify about the fallibility of memory, especially in older adults, calling it commonsense that the jurors should have. Defense attorney Ryan Fraser called the testimony essential to the defense. "We're here ... because the government put Congressman Fortenberry through a battery of flawed memory tests."

* And another seeking to exclude any evidence or argument attacking the prosecution or prosecution team as politically motivated.

The government says the case stems from an investigation that started in 2015 and focused on a Nigerian billionaire, Gilbert Chagoury, who financially supported prominent members of both political parties.

"But the defense seeks to argue that the investigators were biased toward defendant (a Nebraska Republican) and used this prosecution to defeat a Republic incumbent," Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins argued.

He said Fortenberry "seemingly intends to inject politics into his trial as much as possible," though his own party was in the White House during the investigation.

Chagoury is said to have directed the donations to Fortenberry because of a shared interest in protecting Christians from persecution in the Middle East.

But it is illegal for foreigners to donate to U.S. political campaigns.

In the end, Blumenfeld asked the attorneys to provide anything useful to enable him to understand "what an appropriate and reasonably limited approach to this trial would be so that the defense has a fair ability to mount a defense without taking this case in a direction that the court is not likely to allow, and that the government is able to present its prosecution but not do so in the way that it wishes, which strikes the court as being unfair."

Attorneys are set to meet with the judge again Thursday.

