Fortenberry's request to move case to Nebraska denied

A federal judge has denied a defense motion seeking to move U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's case from California to Nebraska.

His trial now is set to start March 15.

Attorneys for the longtime congressman are expected to argue at trial that the investigation was a "political witch hunt."

A grand jury in Los Angeles indicted him in October on allegations he lied to federal agents investigating an illegal campaign contribution at a 2016 fundraiser in California.

Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty to two counts of making false statements to federal agents and one count of seeking to conceal the source of $30,000 in “conduit” political contributions.

His trial initially had been set to start Tuesday, but last month, jury trials were suspended in the Los Angeles area, where the case is being tried, because of COVID-19. They resume next week.

At a hearing Friday, defense attorney John Littrell made it clear Fortenberry's attorneys wanted a trial as soon as possible, but also argued that the case should be moved to federal court in Nebraska.

At the hearing, Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. seemed unconvinced that it ultimately would result in a quicker trial, given that a new judge would have to get up to speed on all the motions he's already heard.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan Har called it "forum shopping."

Blumenfeld already has rejected a number of other defense challenges to the charges, including an effort to get the indictment dismissed because it wasn't filed in Nebraska or Washington, D.C., where the statements were made, and to disqualify one of the prosecuting attorneys.

But he has yet to rule on a flurry that followed.

The case stems from an investigation that started in 2015 and focused on a Nigerian billionaire, Gilbert Chagoury, who financially supported prominent members of both political parties.

Chagoury is said to have directed the donations to Fortenberry because of a shared interest in protecting Christians from persecution in the Middle East.

But it is illegal for foreigners to donate to U.S. political campaigns.

Attorneys are set to meet with the judge again later this week.

