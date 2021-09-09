Freshmen propel enrollment growth across Nebraska's state college system

But the liberal arts college in northeast Lincoln has enrolled more than 400 students in its first-year class for the seventh consecutive year.

Roughly one-fourth of the first-year students identify as ethnic minorities, and about 28% come to campus from outside of Nebraska, a spokesman said.

NWU also saw its second largest number of transfer students enroll this year. A total of 65 students transferred to the campus, including 18 students through a transfer agreement with SCC.

Concordia University reported an enrollment drop of 1.6% from last year, bringing its fall headcount to 1,172 students.

The Lutheran-affiliated university in Seward welcomed 366 new students to campus this fall, which is slightly fewer than the 375 who enrolled at Concordia for the first time in 2020, but more than the 339 first-year students in 2019.

Concordia also reports 447 graduate students this fall, including 141 students who are finishing their degrees after Concordia Portland closed its doors in Oregon last year.

Union College, also in Lincoln, as well as Hastings College and Midland University in Fremont, will count their students later this week.

