DES MOINES — Following Gov. Kim Reynolds' signing of a new law banning gender-affirming care for minors — and with an unprecedented number of legislative bills and new laws targeting the rights of transgender Iowans — families with transgender children are searching for answers and resources.

Many now are forced to seek and weigh options of seeking out-of-state care for their child, which brings with it added financial cost.

Max Mowitz is program director at One Iowa, Iowa's statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization. Mowitz also serves as a board member for the Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund, which provides financial assistance to transgender, gender diverse and nonbinary individuals in Iowa as they access gender-affirming care.

Q: What is the Trans Mutual Aid Fund and how did it get started?

A: The fund was started in 2021, "because of the amazing mutual aid networks that were developed in 2020" in the Twin Cities and across the country in the wake of protests over the killing of George Floyd by a former Minneapolis police officer, who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed.

"So alongside the George Floyd protests, we saw a huge outbursts of amazing mutual aid organizations in the city of Des Moines and statewide. And my thought was, 'Let's do this for trans folks,'" Mowitz said. "We're neighbors taking care of neighbors. Iowans taking care of Iowans. ... It's solidarity; not charity."

Unlike more traditional nonprofits that receive grant funding or corporate sponsorships, the mutual aid fund is completely funded through community donations.

Q: What are the eligibility requirements?

A: "They have to live in the state of Iowa. They have to be trans, nonbinary or gender diverse. And they have to be trying to access gender-affirming care," Mowitz said.

That includes:

— Transition-specific clothing (binders/tucking garments)

— Hormone replacement therapy

— Therapy copays related to receiving gender-affirming care/referral letters

— Doctor visits for gender-affirming care

— Gender-affirming surgeries

— Name change fees

— Laser hair removal

The Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund also recently created a travel fund to support individuals and families leaving the state to access gender-affirming care.

Q: What is the process of receiving aid?

A: Applications are open during the first week of every month. In the second week, phone calls are completed with intake committee members. In the third week, an application review committee anonymously reviews applications, and in the fourth week dispersal takes place to approved applicants.

Q: How many people, on average, does the mutual aid fund assist?

A: "In the past 18 months, we've been able to disperse over $18,000 in aid. The average grant amount is about $200," Mowitz said.

None of the grants exceed $500.

"Even if we don't have enough aid to fill all applications, people will usually get some amount of money. ... We also prioritize aid to rural trans, nonbinary and gender diverse people and bipoc (Black, Indigenous and people of color) trans, nonbinary and gender diverse people, because they're going to experience disproportionate barriers to care."

Q: Anything else youth and families who are impacted by this legislation, and might be looking for help and some support to continue their care, should know?

A: "If you feel isolated, you're not alone. The Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund is an example of how you're not alone, and there is other trans folks that want to support you, support your families.

"The other thing I would say is just reach out. Even if we can't provide the specific care you need, we can get you referrals to people that do. ... We're part of a larger network of organizations that all do this work."

Q: For those who haven't been following this issue that closely, why is this care so important for transgender Iowans?

A: "Gender-affirming care is medically necessary care. It is because we know it saves lives."

Major medical groups in the United States — including the American Medical Association, American Psychological Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics — say gender-affirming care is safe and encourage it as a treatment for gender dysphoria, which is when people feel like they are a different gender than their birth gender. And the vast majority of studies show that the care leads to better mental health outcomes, Mowitz said.

"We know that when folks access their care, it improves their lives in so many ways. ... Trans people deserve to do more than just survive. We deserve to thrive, right? And gender-affirming care is part of that."

Q: What type of demand and response from Iowans are seeing in light of the legislation signed into law?

A: "We've seen a huge outpouring of interest in applying for (travel assistance), because (the new law) is going to be a huge financial burden" for families with transgender, nonbinary and gender diverse to head out of state for care.

Q: With the legislation signed into law, what are the challenges and the difficulties that Iowa families are facing right as they're making the decision to transition their child to care outside of Iowa?

A: "The things I am seeing working with families ... is this concerns around disruption of care," Mowitz said.

Minors who are receiving medical treatment now would have 180 days to discontinue that care.

"There is concerns about not being able to access that care in a different state. There's all these amazing clinics that are opening their doors, but we have wait lists. ... I think a lot of folks are concerned about getting that care without a disruption so their kid is not going a couple weeks without testosterone, for example."

Mowitz recommends families start the process now and not wait until the end of the 180 days.