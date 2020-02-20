Funnel claims abortion, religious freedom, cigarette tax hike proposals

“I think it shows that we have listened to Iowans,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, in touting the bills dealing with workforce shortages, rural broadband connections and child-care access and affordability that have bipartisan support and are among the governor’s priorities.

“Those are concerns that we hear from all over the state,” Grassley said, “and we’re trying to address some of these issues. We’re not just passing things to pass things. We’re passing them because we want to see them get to the governor’s desk, and we’re leaving room within the budget to make them work.”

Proposals that would give schools more power to manage disruptive students, require convicted felons to pay restitution to their victims before getting their voting rights restored, and allow college athletes in Iowa to receive financial compensation all managed to make their ways to legislative debate calendars. One measure not stung by the funnel came buzzing out of the Senate State Government Committee to designate the honeybee as the official state insect.