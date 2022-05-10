Fused to the heavens: Artist's creations adorn Mason City church windows

It is hard for any person to not admire the ornate windows at First Presbyterian Church in Mason City.

From the outside of the church, the windows appear to be unassuming and hard to depict the images. Inside the sanctuary space is where the craftsmanship takes an individual's breathe away.

Light is trapped within fused glass panels, revealing a spectrum of colors. The intense hues show the illustrations done by glass artist Bob White, depicting interpretations of creation and the book of Revelation.

Standing close and a person can see the detail work White did on figures, constellations, and hints of the development of science. Each pane of glass contains a new discovery upon viewing.

Single cell organisms. Jesus' crucifixion. An atomic bomb.

In the illuminated space, Director of Youth and Family Services Nate Ruge took slow steps around the sanctuary, looking at White's take of the Genesis story. Ruge has walked by the windows for 14 years now.

Each passing is a new discovery for him.

"I just sit there and think when Bob was doing these different windows and as he was doing, even in a corner, etching out some little design," said Ruge. "I think there is something about re-engaging with the artist. Re-engaging with what he did and finding little nuances of things that just speak to you over time."

The windows were a a marathon of art, with initial talks in 1955 and final installation taking place in 1982. It was a journey that showed White's growth as an artist and a congregation trusting his abilities.

"I think a lot of people were curious about (fused glass), but also it was one of those things where we didn't quite know what it was going to be like," said Ruge. "It took a lot of communication and back and forth to build up that relationship."

Natural born artist

White knew at a young age that he wanted to become an artist.

He was born in 1907 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, and was the youngest of seven kids. By age 10, White spent an immense amount of time learning art techniques and color theory.

As a teen, White told his mother he would rather go to Europe and study art rather than pursue a formal college education. His mother supportive of the idea, he used money left from his father's will, and White traveled to Europe at age 17.

White spent two years traveling throughout Europe during the mid 1920s, living off of a $50 per month allowance. White would mainly develop his artistic talents in painting in that time. Before White would return home, he found the Chartres Cathedral in France.

It was there that a spark would ignite in for White to pursue glass work.

"Color had always been very strong with me. But here was colored light more luminous, more alive than pigment," White said in church documents. "Like sound reverberates on the eardrum, so light becomes a pulsating, physical thing to the eye. It was there I decided to make this medium my own."

White returned to Philadelphia in 1926 and bluffed his way into a job at Wilkes Barre Art Glass Company. It was this job that taught White the basics of handling, but he would learn through trial and error.

His work led him to be awarded with a Guggenheim fellowship at age 23; the youngest man at the time to receive the scholarship. White and his then-wife, Barbara Ackerman, would then travel to Europe and he would further his studies in the art of glass. Much of his studies revolved around the medieval glass technique of fused glass and experimentation.

"I found that only new glass will carry color through a pane to the ground. Old glass illuminates inside. Its crackle, produced by imperfectly fused glass, actually imprisons light color inside," White said.

White returned to the New York during the Great Depression and moved away from working with glass due to the cost. He moved his family back to the Midwest in 1934, maintaining a studio in Clear Lake.

White succeeded Grant Wood as director of all Works Project Administration (WPA) federal art projects in the state of Iowa in 1937, according to the Sioux City Art Center Permanent collection literature. Wood and White had disagreements with each other about teaching and goals. Wood preferred to portray rural Iowa in a "whimsical way," while White illustrated the struggles of blue-collar workers.

"In the 1930s, when (White) was working in the depression, Wood was the dominant artist while he was the antithesis of him," said Sioux City Art Center Director Todd Behrens.

Behrens said it was possible White really developed his relationship to Mason City because of his work with WPA. White is shown to have connection to Mason City with family ties according to a 1928 edition of the Globe Gazette.

Behrens said White could be described as a leader, especially in his role at the Sioux City Art Center where he would become its first director.

When World War II hit, White spent three years as a naval officer in the South Pacific. White would return to do printmaking and lithography, then receive his master's degree at the University of Guadalajara.

White opened his first glass studio in Chicago in 1957, which is considered his "lean" years, as he worked on perfecting his craft, according to church accounts. People slowly grew an appreciation of his work.

The artist would start working working on a string of projects that would give him more clout and awards.

In 1971, White was selected by First Presbyterian Church to design and create windows for them. This would become his largest project in fused glass.

The church

With plans for a new church building at 201 Willowbrook Drive, now considered to be located on 100 South Pierce Avenue, the First Presbyterian Church congregation talked about the instillation of stained glass windows.

The initial discussions began in 1955, with Reverend Wilbur Dierking envisioning a "pilgrims progress" as the theme for the chancel window, according to church documents. A year later, the idea was discussed with White, at the suggestion of the new building architect Karl Waggoner.

"They had just glass in the windows and then they were trying to decide what to do," said Ruge. "When they thought about different things and tried to figure out who to contact, Bob White's name came up in conversation."

The project went dormant for a number of years before receiving attention again in 1960. The church congregation asked White for window sketches and whether he would like to work on a larger project.

In 1965, the stained glass committee formed to select a designer, manufacturer, and a final design. Four artists were interviewed with White being selected as the chosen artist. It was also decided an abstract design would be best and the total cost was an estimated $30,000.

"[The church] started to raise money, and after five years of hard work in that time, Bob White developed the fused glass technique," Ruge said.

White is noted in "Fused & Framed: The Artistic Journey of Bob White" as the first to use glass as a plastic medium, to test new bonding materials, and to use fused layers of hand-blown and cast glass with enameled or etched patterns.

Fused glass brought more detail to the windows but was a greater expense to the church but the congregation would approve White as the artist in January of 1971.

White suggested the theme being the six stages of creation for the chancel window. He would work on the glass in a small studio space in Chicago, creating 9.5 x 11.5 inch panels for the Creation Window.

The first panels were installed in December of 1971 and final installation took place in September of 1973. Reporting from the Globe Gazette in 1973 notes that it was White's first time seeing all the panels integrated as a whole. The full size of the Creation Window ended up covering 190 square feet.

The Messiah windows were next. This section of eight windows took longer due to the process, White getting ill, and the pace of funding.

"(The church) reached out to different individuals in the church to help fund raise (the Messiah Windows)," Ruge said. "They did it in batches of two, so there were eight windows that were donated even though there's two panes in each long window."

White sent a letter to Waggoner and John MacGregor, who kept tabs on his progress, about his dream for the final window. To complement the Creation Window, White wanted to create the Apocalypse Window.

"The theme is obviously too big for me to even begin to outline in such a few words - but I have a vision," White wrote.

White asked the church to pay him $1,000 per month, with an estimated year to complete the project. The church raised the funds and allowed White to continue his work.

Correspondence from the committee shows there was concern about White's progress on the Apocalypse Window.

"In reviewing our agreement with you, it is clear that we have more than upheld our end of the obligation. On the other hand you have been paid $18,500 with no glass yet fused, and we very frankly feel that at least one-half of the window should now be installed," a committee chairman wrote to White in March of 1978.

White hired Don Pellet, who was an apprentice under him, to work alongside him due to his health. Pellet also helped with the Creation Window.

"I think they kind of just worked together to get through that and make sure that in the time that Bob White had left because he was really nearing the end of his life and really was relying on his apprentice," said Ruge.

The final installation of the window took place on Oct. 17, 1982. First Presbyterian Church held a dedication and worship service to mark the completion of the project.

White would retire from working with glass shortly after. In 1986, failing health would bring White back to Mason City and he would die on May 23, 1986.

White would call his largest set of windows "a Bible, told in colored light – song, a hymn of faith."

Mastering the art of fused glass

Fused glass is an art medium that requires patience.

The process to get a fused glass piece starts with crushed glass varying in the texture and layered into a mold. The bits are then placed into a kiln to be fired over 1,500 degrees.

"The glass heats up and it gets kind of liquefied and then you slowly cool it. It'll smudge back together, and then that's what creates the finished product," said MacNider Art Museum Associate Curator and Registrar Mara Linskey-Deegan.

Fused glass artist Chris White, no relation to Bob White, said the modern-day process of creating fused glass takes between 17 and 18 hours. She added the main points to keep in mind when fusing glass are making sure it is all compatible and knowing chemistry.

"It's a very addictive practice because you don't always know. The kiln always changes the colors," said Chris White.

White's windows were noted to be thicker than typical stained-glass windows. The second part of White's process was painting clear panels of glass with black enamel, then scratching paint off to show color. The black panels were then fused to the color panels, strengthening the design.

Chris White explained that certain chemical elements give way to certain colors while fusing. Reds and pinks are lead-based, and earth tones tend to have sulfur. She added the more reactive elements that are in the glass, the more abstract the look.

Chris White noted her appreciation of White's work, since he had next-to-none of the modern technology to fuse glass that she has access to.

"We now have kilns that have electronics and are standardized. He had none of that," said Chris White.

White's smaller fused works can be viewed at the MacNider Art Museum. White also has fused windows at Greek Orthodox Church of Transfiguration and First Congregational United Church of Christ in Mason City.

The Creation, the Messiah, and the Apocalypse

White's trinity make up his interpretation of the Bible.

The Creation Window, based on the first chapter of Genesis, depicts the story using contemporary imagery based on knowledge of the earth and universe, according to literature on White. Each portion of the window represents a different part of the creation.

The lower thirds of Creation Window depicts the design of the earth and the establishment of day and night. The upper third represents creation of heavens and the making of the sun, moon, and stars.

According to his biography, White described the Creation Window "that divine mystery which is the mystery of life and the center, the heart and soul of the creator."

The Messiah Windows are meant to be connectors between White's Creation and Apocalypse windows. The illuminated manuscript design of the Messiahs have colors shining lighting up, outlining music by George Frideric Handel.

These windows have ancient and medieval Christian symbols, along with five views of Jesus' face reflecting different ethnicities.

The Revelation-inspired installation, the Apocalypse Window, interprets the history and hope of humankind according to his biography brochure. First Presbyterian Church's dedication pamphlet says the "window poses the question of mankind's choice of progress or degradation and destruction."

Apocalypse features other cultures and civilizations within it. This is also where an atomic bomb is depicted.

In a transcribed conversation between committee members, White and Pellett, it is mentioned the atomic bomb detail is what gave the glass artist the most trouble creating.

"I would get big bubbles in the fusion and they would burst forming 'doughnut holes.' Before I learned just what temperature controls I needed or what glasses to combine, I had a lot of trouble," White explained. "They turned opaque on me, they turned muddy, or the metal would discolor."

Seeing it today

With over 40 years since the final installation of the windows, the congregation of First Presbyterian Church still looks to the windows with admiration.

"When he brought his vision for what the Creation Window would look like, it was all these wonderful things that tie into our faith in terms of the story of creation and how God created the world," said Ruge.

Ruge says commissioning White was not only trust to express his faith, but Christian faith in general.

"He decided to depict God in there and light and energy and all these really interesting dynamics," Ruge said.

New members and visitors at First Presbyterian Church are amazed at first viewing of the windows according to the youth director. People come in to the sanctuary to absorb the visual and connect to faith.

"Even when you're at church, listening to a sermon, your eyes may wander a little bit in it. It can be one of those things I think for a lot of us today still inspire and gives us a sense of awe," said Ruge. "I think so many of us, that's part of the faith is those little moments."

When asked about if the windows challenges an individual's perspective of God, Ruge thinks in might in terms of a majority church's having a central depiction of Jesus. With First Presbyterian, an individual has to think of God and faith in abstract terms according to him.

Ruge's example of abstract faith thinking happened during a tour given to visitors. One guest mentioned they wished they were able to get closer to see at the top of White's windows. A fellow guest followed up saying "maybe we weren't supposed to know."

"It's that idea of seeing but not necessarily having to know and what a great example of what faith is," Ruge said while smiling. "Knowing that something is there and not being able to understand it fully, still being able to feel inspired."

