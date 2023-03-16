Snow geese are racing north this spring, so it’s hit or miss whether bird-watchers will find any on the waters at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge.
“They will push north as far as they can until they run into heavy snow and iced-over wetlands and lakes,” said Peter Rea, supervisory park ranger at DeSoto and the Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge. “That’s the nature of the spring migration. They are in a hurry to get to their breeding ground. They go all the way up to the arctic.”
Instead of flocks measuring in the 100,000s, the ones he’s been seeing the past few days have numbered around the hundreds to a few thousand and are mostly in the skies continuing north.
Rea said that although it’s the end of peak viewing for geese, there’s plenty of other activity at the refuge near Missouri Valley, Iowa.
There’s a good variety of ducks at DeSoto, including mallards, wood ducks and green- and blue-winged teal on the wetlands there. Diving ducks such as ringnecks and redheads can be spotted on the lake.
“Those are a neat species to look for on the lake,” he said.
Eagle viewing is still good, especially along the Missouri River. Rea said there is a pair of nesting eagles sitting on eggs that can be seen from the Bob Starr Wildlife Overlook.
A viewing scope is available because visitors must stay a safe distance away from the nest.
“I definitely would recommend binoculars to visitors as well,” Rea said.
He said the next group to come through will be shorebirds and wading birds followed by migrant songbirds.
“The next couple of months we’re going to have these waves of migrants,” he said.
Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Nebraska using data from the Fish & Wildlife Service. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2021 hunting harvest in Nebraska.
Canva
#19. Lesser Scaup
2021 estimated harvest
- Nebraska: 113 (0.1% of national harvest)
- National: 132,322
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Louisiana: 17,899 (13.5% of national harvest)
--- #2. California: 15,072 (11.4%)
--- #3. Texas: 14,719 (11.1%)
--- #4. Michigan: 9,559 (7.2%)
--- #5. Washington: 7,958 (6.0%)
Canva
#18. Canvasback
2021 estimated harvest
- Nebraska: 226 (0.4% of national harvest)
- National: 61,321
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 15,889 (25.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. Wisconsin: 4,740 (7.7%)
--- #3. Oregon: 4,717 (7.7%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 4,131 (6.7%)
--- #5. North Dakota: 3,731 (6.1%)
Canva
#15. White-fronted Goose (tie)
2021 estimated harvest
- Nebraska: 287 (0.1% of national harvest)
- National: 234,655
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Arkansas: 82,468 (35.1% of national harvest)
--- #2. California: 59,693 (25.4%)
--- #3. Louisiana: 23,714 (10.1%)
--- #4. Mississippi: 12,214 (5.2%)
--- #5. Texas: 10,966 (4.7%)
Canva
#15. Ross' Goose (tie)
2021 estimated harvest
- Nebraska: 287 (0.4% of national harvest)
- National: 75,764
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 19,773 (26.1% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 12,063 (15.9%)
--- #3. North Dakota: 7,852 (10.4%)
--- #4. Arkansas: 7,749 (10.2%)
--- #5. Washington: 7,083 (9.3%)
Canva
#15. Blue Goose
2021 estimated harvest
- Nebraska: 287 (0.4% of national harvest)
- National: 68,434
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. North Dakota: 18,060 (26.4% of national harvest)
--- #2. Arkansas: 16,604 (24.3%)
--- #3. Texas: 9,869 (14.4%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 6,120 (8.9%)
--- #5. Mississippi: 4,886 (7.1%)
Canva
#14. Hooded Merganser
2021 estimated harvest
- Nebraska: 452 (0.6% of national harvest)
- National: 79,255
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. North Carolina: 10,753 (13.6% of national harvest)
--- #2. Minnesota: 7,489 (9.4%)
--- #3. Michigan: 5,388 (6.8%)
--- #4. Kentucky: 4,949 (6.2%)
--- #5. Illinois: 4,339 (5.5%)
Canva
#13. Ring-necked Duck
2021 estimated harvest
- Nebraska: 678 (0.2% of national harvest)
- National: 365,154
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Texas: 44,422 (12.2% of national harvest)
--- #2. Florida: 41,741 (11.4%)
--- #3. Minnesota: 28,507 (7.8%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 24,658 (6.8%)
--- #5. California: 20,095 (5.5%)
Canva
#12. Goldeneyes
2021 estimated harvest
- Nebraska: 791 (1.1% of national harvest)
- National: 74,282
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Kansas: 16,969 (22.8% of national harvest)
--- #2. Michigan: 6,257 (8.4%)
--- #3. Idaho: 5,792 (7.8%)
--- #4. Utah: 5,701 (7.7%)
--- #5. California: 5,491 (7.4%)
Canva
#11. Bufflehead
2021 estimated harvest
- Nebraska: 1,130 (0.6% of national harvest)
- National: 180,897
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 25,937 (14.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Michigan: 13,209 (7.3%)
--- #3. Virginia: 11,802 (6.5%)
--- #4. New Jersey: 11,791 (6.5%)
--- #5. Wisconsin: 10,072 (5.6%)
Canva
#10. Wood Duck
2021 estimated harvest
- Nebraska: 1,582 (0.1% of national harvest)
- National: 1.1 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Arkansas: 111,290 (10.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Georgia: 102,240 (9.5%)
--- #3. North Carolina: 96,374 (8.9%)
--- #4. Wisconsin: 86,499 (8.0%)
--- #5. Minnesota: 83,587 (7.8%)
Canva
#9. Northern Shoveler
2021 estimated harvest
- Nebraska: 2,035 (0.4% of national harvest)
- National: 470,613
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 166,839 (35.5% of national harvest)
--- #2. Arkansas: 41,180 (8.8%)
--- #3. Texas: 39,648 (8.4%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 30,666 (6.5%)
--- #5. Utah: 26,394 (5.6%)
Canva
#8. Northern Pintail
2021 estimated harvest
- Nebraska: 2,261 (0.6% of national harvest)
- National: 385,219
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 76,760 (19.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 33,283 (8.6%)
--- #3. Oregon: 32,940 (8.6%)
--- #4. Arkansas: 27,627 (7.2%)
--- #5. Washington: 22,435 (5.8%)
Canva
#7. Snow Goose
2021 estimated harvest
- Nebraska: 6,312 (2.2% of national harvest)
- National: 281,785
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 88,421 (31.4% of national harvest)
--- #2. Arkansas: 34,316 (12.2%)
--- #3. North Dakota: 32,195 (11.4%)
--- #4. Texas: 25,222 (9.0%)
--- #5. Washington: 21,135 (7.5%)
Canva
#6. Wigeon
2021 estimated harvest
- Nebraska: 8,365 (1.4% of national harvest)
- National: 598,299
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 141,603 (23.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. Washington: 88,526 (14.8%)
--- #3. Oregon: 78,695 (13.2%)
--- #4. Texas: 34,344 (5.7%)
--- #5. Oklahoma: 25,050 (4.2%)
Canva
#5. Gadwall
2021 estimated harvest
- Nebraska: 9,382 (1.1% of national harvest)
- National: 827,555
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Arkansas: 155,077 (18.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 87,783 (10.6%)
--- #3. Louisiana: 78,731 (9.5%)
--- #4. Oklahoma: 59,110 (7.1%)
--- #5. California: 43,462 (5.3%)
Canva
#4. Blue-winged/Cinnamon Teal
2021 estimated harvest
- Nebraska: 21,816 (2.6% of national harvest)
- National: 841,091
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Louisiana: 216,167 (25.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 206,993 (24.6%)
--- #3. Minnesota: 81,171 (9.7%)
--- #4. Florida: 50,214 (6.0%)
--- #5. North Dakota: 32,760 (3.9%)
Canva
#3. Green-winged Teal
2021 estimated harvest
- Nebraska: 24,303 (1.7% of national harvest)
- National: 1.4 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 291,968 (20.2% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 135,520 (9.4%)
--- #3. Arkansas: 133,183 (9.2%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 124,167 (8.6%)
--- #5. Minnesota: 71,750 (5.0%)
Canva
#2. Mallard
2021 estimated harvest
- Nebraska: 53,240 (2.1% of national harvest)
- National: 2.5 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Arkansas: 389,125 (15.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Washington: 188,043 (7.4%)
--- #3. Missouri: 177,561 (7.0%)
--- #4. Idaho: 150,403 (5.9%)
--- #5. Oregon: 135,613 (5.3%)
Canva
