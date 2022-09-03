Getting to the Husker game and avoiding the headache requires a game plan

If you're part of the Great Saturday Migration that makes Memorial Stadium Nebraska's third-largest city, thinking ahead can reduce the pain of getting to and from the game, local transportation and parking officials said.

The Huskers open their 2022 home schedule Saturday against North Dakota, and while most things about getting to your seat remain the same, you'll want to take note of some of the changes for this season.

Outside the stadium, construction of the new football training complex has progressed to the point that fans will be able to walk the entire perimeter of the stadium to reach their seats on Saturday.

Downtown, construction on the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, P and Q streets will disrupt traffic -- cars and pedestrians -- heading to and from the area.

And if you use public transportation to get to campus, you'll want to be sure you know where Big Red Express busses are staging.

Getting there

If you want to try to park close to Memorial Stadium, expect delays.

Traffic will snarl, and you’ll likely creep along at some point, especially if you rely on heavily traveled Interstate 180. But the city does have some advice on alternate routes to reach downtown.

From the east: Exit at Waverly and follow Cornhusker Highway to State Fair Drive and eventually Salt Creek Roadway.

From the west: Exit at U.S. 77 South to Rosa Parks Way.

Game day parking for all lots directly surrounding Memorial Stadium is reserved for Athletic Department donors.

If your plan is to hit the Haymarket and its parking garages, you won't be able to drive straight in on P, Q and R streets. Those streets will be closed west of Ninth Street.

Instead, aim to reach the garages on Arena Drive by navigating N Street to the south or Salt Creek Roadway on the north.

If you are parking at Haymarket Park, officials suggest getting there by using Cornhusker Highway, Charleston Street and Sun Valley Boulevard.

* Two hours before kickoff, southbound Ninth Street will be closed starting at the roundabout at Ninth and Salt Creek Roadway. The street will reopen when vehicles have left the stadium area after the game.

* After the game, Q Street will be closed west of 11th Street to allow for better flow of fans leaving the stadium and cars leaving downtown. That's something new in 2022.

* As has been the case in past years, the Nebraska State Patrol will sometimes close the on-ramps to I-80 at the Waverly interchange to keep freeway traffic flowing interrupted.

If you can't get on at Waverly, head down U.S. 6 to the Greenwood or Ashland exits.

Let someone else get you there

Here’s how to avoid all the brake lights and traffic cops: Take the bus.

StarTran’s Big Red Express will pick you up — and drop you off — far from the gridlock:

* Southeast Community College, 88th and O streets, south parking lot.

* Gateway Mall, 61st and O streets, north parking lot between Dillard's and JCPenney.

* SouthPointe Pavilions, 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, parking south of Von Maur.

* Lincoln North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St.

Here’s how it works: The first shuttles leave each lot two hours before kickoff and continue until 45 minutes before kickoff. After the game, catch the bus back to your car from the drop-off site on R Street between 12th and 14th streets.

Here’s what it costs: $15 (adults) and $10 (children) roundtrip. Bring exact change or save by buying in advance on the Token Transit smartphone app. Bills larger than a $20 aren't accepted. Season tickets are $65. Get them at the StarTran office, 710 J St., or from a lot supervisor on Saturday.

You made it downtown

Those downtown city parking spots? They can fill up.

Parking prices vary. Prime real estate — spaces nearest the stadium, such as the Haymarket Garage at Ninth and Q streets — sell for $30. Farther-flung lots, such as city-county spaces at 10th and K, are $20.

And the Oklahoma game? It comes with a $10 upcharge.

All city lots are credit-card only, but you can save in some cases by reserving a spot in advance through parkandgo.org.

Parking meters are enforced on Saturdays, but if you find an on-street spot, you can park there all day for $15 by using the Passport smartphone app and entering "Zone 90."

Don't get towed

If a parking spot looks too good to be true, check it out. There could be a reason — like a no-parking sign — that nobody else is parking on that side of the street.

And don’t block alleys, crosswalks or intersections or park on job sites or constructions areas. If you're towed by order of an LPD officer, you'll have to come up with a $50 towing fine in addition to the $49.53 required to get your car out of the impound lot. Fees for vehicles towed from private property could go even higher.

Keep your car at home

Campus Recreation offers free bike valet service at Cook Pavilion. Details: bike.unl.edu/bikevalet.

You can also rent a bike through the BikeLNK bikeshare program, or jump on a PediCab. Electric scooters, however, are grounded on game days.

Uber, Lyft and taxi drop-off and pickup will be at the bus stop in front of Henzlik Hall, 1430 Vine St.