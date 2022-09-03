Getting to the Husker game and avoiding the headache requires a game plan

If you're part of the Great Saturday Migration that makes Memorial Stadium Nebraska's third-largest city, thinking ahead can reduce the pain of getting to and from the game, local transportation and parking officials said.
The Huskers open their 2022 home schedule Saturday against North Dakota, and while most things about getting to your seat remain the same, you'll want to take note of some of the changes for this season.
Outside the stadium, construction of the new football training complex has progressed to the point that fans will be able to walk the entire perimeter of the stadium to reach their seats on Saturday.
Downtown, construction on the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, P and Q streets will disrupt traffic -- cars and pedestrians -- heading to and from the area.
And if you use public transportation to get to campus, you'll want to be sure you know where Big Red Express busses are staging.
Getting there
If you want to try to park close to Memorial Stadium, expect delays.
Traffic will snarl, and you’ll likely creep along at some point, especially if you rely on heavily traveled Interstate 180. But the city does have some advice on alternate routes to reach downtown.
From the east: Exit at Waverly and follow Cornhusker Highway to State Fair Drive and eventually Salt Creek Roadway.
From the west: Exit at U.S. 77 South to Rosa Parks Way.
Game day parking for all lots directly surrounding Memorial Stadium is reserved for Athletic Department donors.
If your plan is to hit the Haymarket and its parking garages, you won't be able to drive straight in on P, Q and R streets. Those streets will be closed west of Ninth Street.
Instead, aim to reach the garages on Arena Drive by navigating N Street to the south or Salt Creek Roadway on the north.
If you are parking at Haymarket Park, officials suggest getting there by using Cornhusker Highway, Charleston Street and Sun Valley Boulevard.
* Two hours before kickoff, southbound Ninth Street will be closed starting at the roundabout at Ninth and Salt Creek Roadway. The street will reopen when vehicles have left the stadium area after the game.
* After the game, Q Street will be closed west of 11th Street to allow for better flow of fans leaving the stadium and cars leaving downtown. That's something new in 2022.
* As has been the case in past years, the Nebraska State Patrol will sometimes close the on-ramps to I-80 at the Waverly interchange to keep freeway traffic flowing interrupted.
If you can't get on at Waverly, head down U.S. 6 to the Greenwood or Ashland exits.
Let someone else get you there
Here’s how to avoid all the brake lights and traffic cops: Take the bus.
StarTran’s Big Red Express will pick you up — and drop you off — far from the gridlock:
* Southeast Community College, 88th and O streets, south parking lot.
* Gateway Mall, 61st and O streets, north parking lot between Dillard's and JCPenney.
* SouthPointe Pavilions, 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, parking south of Von Maur.
* Lincoln North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St.
Here’s how it works: The first shuttles leave each lot two hours before kickoff and continue until 45 minutes before kickoff. After the game, catch the bus back to your car from the drop-off site on R Street between 12th and 14th streets.
Here’s what it costs: $15 (adults) and $10 (children) roundtrip. Bring exact change or save by buying in advance on the Token Transit smartphone app. Bills larger than a $20 aren't accepted. Season tickets are $65. Get them at the StarTran office, 710 J St., or from a lot supervisor on Saturday.
You made it downtown
Those downtown city parking spots? They can fill up.
Parking prices vary. Prime real estate — spaces nearest the stadium, such as the Haymarket Garage at Ninth and Q streets — sell for $30. Farther-flung lots, such as city-county spaces at 10th and K, are $20.
And the Oklahoma game? It comes with a $10 upcharge.
All city lots are credit-card only, but you can save in some cases by reserving a spot in advance through parkandgo.org.
Parking meters are enforced on Saturdays, but if you find an on-street spot, you can park there all day for $15 by using the Passport smartphone app and entering "Zone 90."
Don't get towed
If a parking spot looks too good to be true, check it out. There could be a reason — like a no-parking sign — that nobody else is parking on that side of the street.
And don’t block alleys, crosswalks or intersections or park on job sites or constructions areas. If you're towed by order of an LPD officer, you'll have to come up with a $50 towing fine in addition to the $49.53 required to get your car out of the impound lot. Fees for vehicles towed from private property could go even higher.
Keep your car at home
Campus Recreation offers free bike valet service at Cook Pavilion. Details: bike.unl.edu/bikevalet.
You can also rent a bike through the BikeLNK bikeshare program, or jump on a PediCab. Electric scooters, however, are grounded on game days.
Uber, Lyft and taxi drop-off and pickup will be at the bus stop in front of Henzlik Hall, 1430 Vine St.
Seven places to catch a Husker football game outside Nebraska
Chicago: Kirkwood Bar & Grill
The atmosphere: Plan to show up early for big games if you want a table — as there is often a line of people waiting to get in. ... Another interesting thing about Kirkwood is its neighborhood. Walk around the nearby streets and there are so many other Big Ten-themed bars — all packed on fall Saturdays with fans supporting their teams. -- Dan Hennings, president of Chicagoans for Nebraska.
The menu: Solid food menu from top to bottom, but the Husker Burger with a side of tater tots is definitely a fan favorite. When going to watch a game at Kirkwood with a few friends, a fishbowl is a must.
The traditions: Like most good watch-sites, Kirkwood plays the game audio over the speakers and plays the fight song after the Huskers score a touchdown, but what sets it apparent for me is how there is such a wide variety of Husker fans that come together there each week.
Minneapolis: Lyons Pub
The atmosphere: Centrally located in downtown Minneapolis, this bar is a must for Husker fans up north, said Minnesotans for Nebraska President Adrian Contreras. "Lyons Pub is kind of that neighborhood-friendly pub. You end up talking to everyone. You're going to meet somebody from Lyons, Nebraska, or Norfolk, Nebraska, or someone you went to high school with at Lincoln High or Northeast. It's a close-knit bar."
The menu: Big Red Baskets are the bar's take on the Runza sandwich.
The traditions: The chapter has held auctions at the bar to raise money for scholarships. The chapter's dues also go toward scholarships.
Phoenix: Moon Valley Grill
Phoenix
The atmosphere: Count on plenty of Husker memorabilia on the walls of this Arizona watch site. Former Husker Roger Lindstrom has been running the place since 2009 and former Husker players and coaches -- including Charlie McBride -- have been known to frequent the place. There about 15-20 TVs with patios that are heated in the winter and have misters in the summer.
The menu: The usual American pub fare. Buns are branded with "N" and the beef is shipped in from Holdrege.
The traditions: The red-balloon release lives on here. After the Huskers score, red-clad patrons let go of balloons in the parking lot. The fight song is also played after each score.
Tucson: Craft Republic
The atmosphere: Nebraska fans have the larger, west room of the establishment that seats about 75-80 people and features seven large TV screens plus one really huge screen. ... Game days are a lot of fun — particularly when the Huskers win. When the game has a very early start like 9 AM the crowd is small at kick-off but grows as the game progresses. (Craft Republic has a special breakfast menu for those early starts and that helps get fans in the seats.) -- Gary Mahler, president of Southern Arizonans for Nebraska.
The menu: The Craft Philly is hard to beat (especially with a Blue Moon to wash it down). Coffee is the go-to for the early starts.
The traditions: The Craft Republic is also the watch site for fans of Alabama, Iowa and Michigan State. A flag goes to the winner of the Nebraska-Iowa battle. Talk about a divided house.
San Diego: Duck Dive
The atmosphere: The Duck Dive -- in the Pacific Beach neighborhood -- has been managed by past Nebraska football players and has been an awesome place for Nebraska fans who are touring the San Diego area, and Pacific Beach is a great place for tourists to catch a Husker game while here. The area has quite a few alumni and most game days we will fill the place inside and out. -- Randy De George, president of San Diego Huskers.
The menu: Runza-style sandwiches and red drinks.
The traditions: The chapter sells T-shirts with money going toward scholarship funds for students attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Kansas City: Minsky's Pizza
The atmosphere: The game day atmosphere varies across the city. For example the Minsky’s at the Barry Road location just north of downtown Kansas City can handle a larger crowd is a more traditional downtown Lincoln-like bar and restaurant feel. The Minsky’s City Market location is in downtown and right on the streetcar line and attracts a younger, recent college grad experience. All locations will have a Husker vibe, but depending the location, there is an experience to fit all levels of enthusiasm. But regardless of the location, all Nebraska alumni feel welcome and part of the game day excitement and experience -- Paul Savastano, Kansas City Huskers.
The menu: One of the legendary favorites is the Papa Minsky pizza, but in recent years they have partnered with a popular local BBQ establishment to offer a mix of slow-smoked brisket, pulled pork, and burnt ends on a pizza — a fan favorite in Kansas City. ... Minsky’s also has a great selection of salads and sandwiches for those looking for options other than pizza. On drinks they support popular local brewery Boulevard and have their own line of beer, Burlesque Lager.
The traditions: Over the years, Minsky’s has embraced Nebraska alumni and fans and understands the brand that Nebraska is. Watching some of the recent -- and numerous -- national championship runs by the Nebraska volleyball team has been really exciting and generated some great crowds at several Minsky’s locations across Kansas City.
Nashville: Tin Roof 2
The atmosphere: Tin Roof 2 is just a short drive south of Nashville, Tennessee in Franklin. It became a Husker watch site in 2013 and every TV is tuned into the game. The place averages nearly 100 Husker fans each weekend. The first game is typically the largest; sometimes over 200 crazy Nashville Husker fans show up. -- Tim Debuse, president of Nashville Huskers.
The menu: The wings are amazing but everything on the menu is worth checking out. Elk Creek Water is a go-to drink.
The traditions: The chapter raffles off Husker gear and the money raised goes toward its scholarship fund -- typically around $2,000-3,000 a year. The fight song is played after every score.