The Good Life Halfsy expects to continue a decade-long streak of sellouts this fall, even as organizers expand the pool to a potential 6,000 runners.

"We can't wait to welcome new and returning runners to the biggest and best Halfsy yet," Jason Bakewall, the half marathon's co-director, said in a news release announcing this year's race, which will be held on Nov. 5.

The Good Life Halfsy, which raises money for nonprofits such as Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln and the People's City Mission, is organized by Pink Gorilla Events.

Registration for this year's race opens at 10 a.m. Friday, starting at $84 per runner and gradually increasing up to the day of the race. Rewards will be provided to participants who sign up within the first four days of registration.

More information can be found on the event's website.

