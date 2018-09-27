DES MOINES -- Fred Hubbell criticizes the very business tax incentives from which his companies have benefited, Iowa Republicans asserted Wednesday.
That just shows Hubbell is willing to fix a tax system he deems broken, even if it means his businesses no longer will stand to benefit, the Hubbell campaign responded.
Iowa Republicans on Wednesday rolled out their latest charges against Hubbell, the Democratic candidate for Iowa governor.
Hubbell faces Republican Kim Reynolds and Libertarian Jake Porter in this fall’s election.
Republicans said Hubbell is being hypocritical when he criticizes state tax incentives to businesses because they have benefited businesses that Hubbell formerly led. The GOP listed myriad tax incentives received over 40 years by Younkers, Dupont, Macerich and Voya Financial, companies for which Hubbell was an executive or board member.
Republicans also criticized Hubbell for his pledge to roll back some of the state tax cuts passed into law this year.
“He has prospered. He has been very successful with the tax credit program,” Republican state Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull said at a news conference Wednesday at the Iowa GOP offices. “Yet for everyday Iowans, he says no.”
The Hubbell campaign said his concern with the tax cuts is not over the relief for low- or moderate-income Iowans, but that the tax cuts disproportionately benefit high wage earners.
And the campaign said Hubbell is willing to overhaul the state’s tax incentive program for businesses, even if it means companies currently or formerly led by Hubbell no longer will benefit from those programs.
“It’s nice Republicans took the time today to talk about how Fred regularly advocates against his best interest and instead is solely focused on what’s good for all Iowans,” Hubbell campaign spokeswoman Remi Yamamoto said. “There are absolutely wasteful tax giveaways in the current tax system. Iowans know that, and Fred Hubbell knows that from identifying them almost a decade ago as part of a tax credit review panel