 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Got a gambling problem? You can ban yourself from Nebraska casinos

  • 0

WarHorse Casino at the Lincoln Race Course is scheduled to open this weekend.

People with a gambling problem who want to ensure they aren't tempted by casinos opening in Nebraska will have a way to ban themselves from getting inside.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission announced the launch of a statewide portal for members of the public to voluntarily exclude themselves from participating in gaming activities in the state. The portal will include the Nebraska voluntary self-exclusion program and other problem-gaming resources.

Casino, 9.20

If the state's Racing and Gaming Commission gives its approval on Friday, patrons will walk into the state's first licensed casino on Saturday in Lincoln.

People can choose to exclude themselves from gambling establishments for periods of one year, three years or five years, or they can choose a lifetime ban. If they are approved for the exclusion, they cannot seek to have it shortened, but they can apply to have it lengthened.

“We recognize the excitement and anticipation for expanded gaming in Nebraska,” Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage said in a news release.

People are also reading…

“Having mechanisms in place to mitigate the effects of harmful problem gaming is key to regulating a professional gaming industry. We encourage everyone to learn the signs of problem gambling and use the voluntary self-exclusion program if you or a loved one has an addiction.”

Information about the program and an application form are available at  racingcommission.nebraska.gov/responsible-gaming.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in rural Worth County

Body found in rural Worth County

The sheriff said the deceased is a woman and that a tattoo on her body was aiding in identifying her. He believed an identification would be forthcoming.

Watch Now: Related Video

How cyborg cockroaches could help save human lives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News