Gov. Kim Reynolds expects virus to spread more

“At this point we are not” looking an ordering bars, restaurants or other businesses to close temporarily, she said, “but we’re going to continue to assess the situation. Hey, I bet they do takeout, so call an order and pick it up and take it home. So there are other things that we can do to support our business and industry to keep them up and running,” she added.

Reynolds made her comments on a day when the Iowa Department of Public Health was notified of one additional positive case of COVID-19 in an Iowa resident for a total of 23 cases. According to the Health Department, the individual is a resident of Dallas County and tested positive due to community spread. The department offered no other details.

Iowa’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Iowa last Monday.

The governor also noted the health officials have expanded their testing capabilities, But with the testing options expanding, Iowa expects the number of cases to increase, she said.

Reynolds told reporters she hopes to get at least two “drive through” testing sites set up in Iowa, with priority given to first responders, health care workers and Iowans above 65.