Gov. Pete Ricketts criticizes 'botched' Afghanistan withdrawal

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts criticized President Joe Biden on Monday for the "botched" withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.
Ricketts' statement was released after Biden addressed the nation on the withdrawal, which has also drawn criticism from members of Nebraska's congressional delegation.
“As shocking images and videos of the Taliban takeover pour in from Afghanistan, our military veterans need to know that their service and sacrifice there was not in vain," Ricketts said.
While the withdrawal was started under President Donald Trump, Ricketts aimed criticism squarely at Biden.
“President Biden’s failure in leadership and botched withdrawal from Afghanistan has endangered American lives and will likely result in the deaths of many Afghan civilians," he said. The Republican governor urged the president to ensure safe evacuations for Americans, allies and Afghan people who supported missions.
Members of Nebraska's all-Republican congressional delegation also issued statements after Biden's address Monday.
Rep. Don Bacon said U.S. credibility has been "greatly stained in the world."
Bacon, a retired brigadier general who deployed four times to the Middle East, questioned how the U.S. would conduct counterterrorism operations with the closure of its embassy and the complete withdrawal of all U.S. personnel.
“We must focus on getting all refugees with U.S. visas to safety, including those who have applications in. Next, we need to focus on legislation in the upcoming (National Defense Authorization Act) to address security for our country and support for those who assisted us in Afghanistan,” Bacon said.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said a small-scale residual force could have been kept in Afghanistan to stabilize the country, without significant American risk. Instead, he said, the result was “chaos.”
"Now we will watch as this primitive entity called the Taliban will wreak destruction, cruelly assassinate, repress women, and return the country to darkness," he said.
Sen. Ben Sasse said Biden "failed to rise to the occasion."
"There's an ongoing crisis at the Kabul airport and Americans didn't need to hear his 2020 campaign speech — we needed to hear strength and clarity from the commander-in-chief," he said. "We need to clear the Taliban from that airport using overwhelming strength, we need to expand the perimeter around our people, and we need to hold that line until every last one of our people and heroic allies who sacrificed for us are out of harm’s way."