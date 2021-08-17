Gov. Pete Ricketts criticizes 'botched' Afghanistan withdrawal

Bacon, a retired brigadier general who deployed four times to the Middle East, questioned how the U.S. would conduct counterterrorism operations with the closure of its embassy and the complete withdrawal of all U.S. personnel.

“We must focus on getting all refugees with U.S. visas to safety, including those who have applications in. Next, we need to focus on legislation in the upcoming (National Defense Authorization Act) to address security for our country and support for those who assisted us in Afghanistan,” Bacon said.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said a small-scale residual force could have been kept in Afghanistan to stabilize the country, without significant American risk. Instead, he said, the result was “chaos.”

"Now we will watch as this primitive entity called the Taliban will wreak destruction, cruelly assassinate, repress women, and return the country to darkness," he said.

Sen. Ben Sasse said Biden "failed to rise to the occasion."