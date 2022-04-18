Gov. Ricketts signs bills approving Nebraska lake, canal projects

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts signed two bills into law Monday that will advance two major water projects in Nebraska.

The first bill he signed, Legislative Bill 1023, will take steps to build a 7-mile lake along the Platte River between Omaha and Lincoln. The second bill, LB 1015, approved the construction of a $500 million canal-and-reservoir system in eastern Colorado and western Nebraska.

"After our people, water is the most important resource we have in this state," Ricketts said.

Both bills passed in the Legislature last week. Both saw broad support from lawmakers who regard the projects as beneficial to increasing Nebraska’s tourism and guaranteeing the state’s water supply from Colorado.

LB 1015 would carry out the provisions of a nearly century-old compact with Colorado. Under the compact, Nebraska can lay claim to 500 cubic feet per second of water for irrigation use between Oct. 15 and April 1 if the canal is built.

Though the compact is old, Ricketts said it is important that Nebraska act on it now because Colorado recently has invested about $10 billion into projects that he estimated would take about 90% of the water from the South Platte River.

That water is necessary for power generation, irrigation and drinking water in western Nebraska, Ricketts said. LB 1015 ensures Nebraska lays claim to the water. According to Thomas Riley, the director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, the measure will give the state "certainty" about its water flows.

Riley estimated the overall construction of the canal will take between eight and 10 years.

LB 1023 establishes a framework for a 4,000-acre lake, but an exact site has not yet been designated for the project. Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said the first phase of the project, which includes conducting feasibility studies, will take between two to three years. Hilgers said he expects a site to be identified before then.

A lingering concern from some of LB 1023's opponents is that the state would exercise eminent domain to acquire land for the lake. Though Hilgers said using eminent domain is not the approach he wants to use, he did not offer any guarantees Monday.

"I almost never say never," Hilgers said.

The proposed lake could face several obstacles. Hilgers said the effort ultimately could come up dry if further study shows that the project would harm Lincoln’s drinking water supply or run afoul of environmental laws. It also could be derailed, he said, if backers cannot get enough money or are unable to acquire land. Initial estimates project the lake could cost more than $1 billion.

Included in LB 1023 are several other projects Ricketts said would build on the state's water resources. These include marina construction projects at Lake McConaughy and the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area and the construction of an event center and lodge at Niobrara State Park.

