Governor calls in Wyoming National Guard to aid hospitals amid COVID-19 surge

Of that money, $41 million will go toward “community-based testing services” at 61 sites statewide. The remaining $1.8 million is earmarked for the department to buy advertisements on billboards, TV, radio and other mediums for a COVID-19 informational campaign, according to a release from the federal agency.

Twelve Wyoming hospitals reported critical staffing shortages Tuesday, and 13 anticipate that shortage within the week, according to information reported to the federal government.

“I am grateful to the members of our Wyoming National Guard for once again answering the call to provide assistance in our hospitals during this surge,” Gordon said in a statement. “Our Guard members truly are Wyoming’s sword and shield, and their commitment to our state is something for which every Wyoming citizen can be thankful.”

The orders for guardsmen will be 14-30 day rotations, with the potential to extend beyond that, up until Dec. 31.

COVID-19 is surging in Wyoming, with hospitalizations and active cases near the state’s winter peak.

As of Tuesday, 190 people were hospitalized statewide, and 2,758 infections were considered active.