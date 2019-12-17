Governor hears pitches for assembling Iowa state budget ‘puzzle’

State budget analysts project there will be a $237.3 million carry-over balance from the revised fiscal 2020 general-fund surplus to be added to the $8.249 billion the revenue estimating panel expects in fiscal 2021 — meaning the amount available for the governor and legislators to budget next year will be $8.404 billion.

Of that, Reynolds and the GOP-run Legislature will have to contend with about $336.7 million of net built-in and anticipated changes in fiscal 2021, based upon past actions, and a projected $211 million increased Medicaid need. That total does not include any increase in supplemental state aid for K-12 schools, but does call for a $44.1 million salary bump.

The Legislative Service Agency projects total appropriations for fiscal 2021 to be $7.980 billion — or $423.4 million below the estimated expenditure limit. And the general fund surplus by June 30, 2021, is projected to be $510.9 million.

Majority Republicans who hold advantages of 32-18 in the Iowa Senate and 53-47 in the Iowa House say the state is in a strong financial position due to their prudent budget decisions.

Minority Democrats say that the surplus comes of the expense of needed investments in education, health care, public safety and workforce programs that are starting to show strain.