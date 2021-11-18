Governor joins Republicans blasting UNL's plan to address racial disparities on campus

A plan to address racial disparities and discrimination at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was met with derision by Republicans on Thursday.
Among the responses, Gov. Pete Ricketts accused UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green of misrepresenting Ricketts' position on the Commitment to Action, a document outlining various ways the university intends to promote diversity and inclusion on campus.
The document emerged from a nearly 18-month process following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020, and the widespread protests and demonstrations that followed, including in Lincoln.
Led by six faculty members, the Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity held a series of meetings with faculty, staff and students, ultimately summarizing the themes of those conversations into five areas.
* Advancing diversity and inclusion across the institution.
* Positioning excellence and learning through diversity.
* Promoting community, sense of belonging and mattering.
* Building and sustaining anti-racist infrastructure and accountability.
* Acknowledging the impact of COVID-19 on racial minorities and other under-resourced communities.
Each theme was also supported with a series of actionable steps assigned to various administrative offices on campus.
Broadly speaking, the themes set forward plan for the university to create more support and outreach programs for students of color, develop new academic programs with diversity and inclusion in mind, and reexamine policies and practices to ensure broader involvement from minority groups.
UNL said it will also review its hiring practices and how it is retaining employees from racial minority groups, and offer workshops on inclusive recruitment to broaden its diversity among faculty and staff, including in Husker athletics.
It will also review the required general education courses centered on culture diversity to ensure they meet “a more rigorous and specific definition of diversity,” and will remove classes that do not meet that standard.
The flagship campus also plans to work with Lincoln Police “to prevent the poor treatment off campus” of minority students and faculty, and look for new ways to engage minority-owned businesses, particularly Black-owned businesses in Lincoln.
Green briefed several people on the plan and its contents Tuesday, including Ricketts, before the document was released publicly Wednesday.
The plan, which does not require approval from either NU central administration or the Board of Regents, was met with opposition by other Republicans in the state after it was published.
In a statement Thursday evening, Ricketts indicated he told Green he opposed the plan, which he said would “pit people against each other by conditioning everyone to see others through the lens of race rather than as individuals with unique strengths.”
Ricketts also said Green has “misrepresented” the governor's position on it in conversations with other university stakeholders.
“He has told people that I support it, and nothing could be further from the truth,” Ricketts said.
Spokeswomen for UNL as well as the university system declined to comment on Ricketts’ claim.
Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, who is running for governor in 2022, on Wednesday called the plan “wrong” and “unconstitutional,” referring to Nebraskan’s ban on affirmative action approved by voters through a ballot initiative in 2008.
“It is unacceptable that the Board of Regents was not informed about this journey plan until after the ink was dried,” Pillen said in a statement.
Pillen previously sponsored a resolution banning “the imposition” of critical race theory on NU students, which he called “un-American.”
Critical race theory, which examines systemic inequalities through the lens of race, is typically taught in law schools.
After a lengthy public hearing where a majority of speakers opposed Pillen’s resolution, regents defeated the measure on a 5-3 vote in August, but critical race theory remains a campaign issue both here in Nebraska and elsewhere.
Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, who is also a law student at UNL, blasted the plan in a Facebook post, which prompted many responses from followers calling on the Legislature to defund the university.
“As a state senator, I’m shocked that our taxpayer dollars are being used to support this activist agenda,” Slama wrote. “As a current student, I’m worried about what steps will be taken next to shut down discourse on the UNL campus.”
In the announcement Wednesday, Green said the Commitment to Action was “not a one-and-done plan.”
“It is one step in our long-term, and critically important, journey to a more diverse, inclusive and equitable university,” Green said. “And, it will be an active process for us to achieve excellence in learning, teaching, student development, instructional operations and engagement in local and global communities.”
Being Black in Lincoln: The series
Being Black in Lincoln: Albert Maxey recalls his days walking the beat
The two Black men didn’t really have that much in common. One was a Northerner — a tall former Husker basketball player-turned-cop. The other a Southerner — a short Baptist preacher-turned-civil rights leader.
But here they were, in 1964, sitting in a car together in Lincoln — one to provide security, the other to spread a dream he had for his country.
The tone — “The power in his voice” — is what struck the young Lincoln police officer that day, a voice he can never forget.
“I felt for him. I would have marched with him,” said Albert Maxey. “I would have done everything everybody else did with him. I can just see myself traveling with him or any of that kind of stuff.”
Four years later, on April 4, 1968, America’s racial violence silenced that voice when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was gunned down on a hotel balcony in Memphis, Tennessee.
Back in Lincoln, Maxey grieved, but was compelled to do his job: keep racial unrest under control.
“They (protesters) were feeling how I felt,” Maxey said. “But they were acting out in a different way.”
Fifty-three years later, Maxey puffs thoughtfully on a long cigar while draping his lanky frame across a leather sofa in a downtown Lincoln cigar bar. Through the hazy smoke, light dances off the gold of his Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame ring.
He’s been laughing and smiling, but his face turns gaunt as he considers past and present, his 82 years suddenly evident in the way his brow furrows, his shoulders tighten.
He’s thinking about the 1968 violence in Lincoln that he had to help quell. About dealing with his own personal grief while groups of young people had taken to the streets demanding justice, throwing things, calling him and the other cops “pigs.”
He’s thinking about how violence silenced the life of George Floyd a year ago, triggering another summer of racial unrest across the country, triggering internal conflicts deep within himself.
The questions are many. Serious ones: What’s changed in the last half-century? After all the work, are we better off? Is there more racial justice now? Or are we backsliding?
The look in his eyes grows a little distant as he struggles to square the irregular pieces of his own life. As a Black man. As a former police officer. A basketball star. An educator and role model. The husband of Nebraska’s first Black female state senator. A pillar of Lincoln’s Black community.
Those roles used to feel more cohesive. Now, he said, in the wake of another summer of protests and police violence, it’s more difficult to see things clearly.
“I have so many mixed emotions on what some of the officers are doing today,” Maxey said. “I think it was hidden throughout the time I served in the police department, how other people felt about Black people. Now it’s open.”
Sometimes, it feels like we’ve taken a step backward, he said, but he knows media coverage and cellphone videos are simply bringing to light an ugly truth.
“I feel terrible,” Maxey said. “And I say to myself, ‘Why are they doing this? People are people. Your job isn’t to take people and get on their neck or shoot them just for walking through a neighborhood.’ But they’ve lost all common sense.”
* * *
Ask Maxey where he grew up and he’s quick to answer: Indianapolis, Indiana.
But he’s just as quick to say he really grew up in Lincoln.
On this day, he’s in his apartment above the Burkholder Art Project in Lincoln’s Haymarket, discussing rules today’s NCAA athletes have to follow. Suddenly, he remembers one of the few he had to follow on his 1957 Nebraska basketball team.
“Back then, I was only told to leave white women alone.”
That was also a simple fact of life he’d grown up with in Indianapolis — with more dire consequences.
“In Indianapolis, Indiana, back in my day, you would get lynched,” he said. “What I heard and read was you don’t look at them across the street because of fear that someone is gonna lynch you.”
But basketball gave Maxey a chance to make a place for himself, to play with some of the best. His childhood friend and neighbor became one of the game’s greatest stars: Oscar Robertson.
Yes, that Oscar Robertson — the 12-time NBA all-star and 1963-’64 NBA MVP. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once told a broadcaster that “The Big O” was the greatest of all time — someone who could have kicked Michael Jordan and LeBron James “in the behind.”
Maxey made Indiana’s All-Star first team in high school, where the sport he loved so much on the court also exposed him to how ugly life could be off the court.
The Indiana and Kentucky High School All-Star teams used to play an annual home-and-home series. One year, the night before the game in Louisville, Kentucky, his team went out for a meal. Maxey was the first of the Black players in line.
When he reached the front, he was told he and the rest of the Black players would not be served. Maxey turned to leave and the rest of the team followed.
The team ate in the hotel, Maxey said, and it wasn’t a big deal.
Still, almost seven decades later, he hasn’t forgotten it.
* * *
From 1957 to 1960, Maxey ran the hardwood floors as a member of the Husker basketball team. A few short years later, he found himself walking the streets of Lincoln with a badge on his chest, a flag on his shoulder.
When he joined the Lincoln Police Department, there was only one other Black officer on the force. Walking his beat at all hours of the day and night, he said, came with a constant level of anxiety.
“I was scared the whole time — fearful that something was going to happen.”
At the time, many white Lincoln residents weren’t used to taking orders from a Black man.
One night, Maxey went out on a domestic disturbance call. He arrived to find a woman terrified of her husband, but confused by Maxey's presence. She said she wanted a real cop — a white cop. Maxey explained that he couldn’t send another officer. But she still refused his help, so he left.
Sometimes Maxey would be assigned to Havelock — a sometimes rough, working-class neighborhood in northeast Lincoln. There, he had three tasks: Check the locks on businesses, ensure neighborhood bars were up to code and keep the peace. And he was strict about enforcing the rules, the law.
Consequently, Maxey often entered the Havelock bars to a chorus of slurs, to drunken patrons hurling the N-word his way. On many occasions, he said, he physically grabbed violently drunk patrons, dragged them outside to a phone booth and brought in other officers to collect them.
One day, Maxey was summoned to speak with his superiors. They told him he was being pulled off the Havelock beat. The reason: There were rumors that some neighborhood residents planned to kill him.
Maxey doesn’t believe his conduct was substantially different than his white counterparts.
“I think they did the same things I did,” Maxey said. “I just think I was treated differently.”
But in many ways, it was similar to the way he grew up, to what he experienced in college. By then, Maxey knew being Black in Lincoln required constant vigilance and caution. From childhood on, he knew every day would require careful navigation to make it to the end safely — because of the color of his skin.
So, Maxey and those close to him worked tirelessly to make Lincoln a better community, if not for themselves, then for their children.
He and his wife JoAnn strived to be good parents, and that meant trusting each other and working to build a strong community for their children to grow up in.
“It made us very close,” he said. “It made us continue to trust in God, that He will continue to protect us in many ways.”
The heart of that community was the Malone Center — a Black community center near 20th and U streets — which the couple supported and helped improve.
Being around people who looked like you was important, Maxey said, and the friendship and fellowship found there was good for the soul.
JoAnn Maxey became involved in local politics because she was passionate about her children’s educational opportunities. She served on the Lincoln Board of Education before becoming the first Black female senator in the Nebraska Legislature. She was instrumental in overriding a governor’s veto on a bill she authored to protect displaced homemakers. JoAnn Maxey died in 1992.
Albert Maxey was also involved in Kappa Alpha Psi — a historically Black fraternity — and continued to mentor young Black men and serve the community through his work there. Ron Hoagland, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi in the 1970s, said Maxey worked to make younger fraternity brothers feel more welcome in Lincoln.
“He had been here years before I got here,” Hoagland said, “and he was able to enlighten us on things in the community and introduce us to people in the community.”
* * *
These days, long retired from LPD, Maxey spends much of his time painting. He learned a love of art from his mother, and he uses it to get thoughts and feelings out of his head and into the light of day.
He sees himself in the canvas and in the colors he chooses. Yellow, he said, calms him, as does the peaceful feeling of total freedom his art provides him.
Maxey said he looks forward to continued health and the chance to keep loving those close to him. And as he paints, he reflects.
There’s a lot he could be angry about when he looks back, he said, but his faith and his upbringing have taught him not to dwell.
At the end of the day, he’s just thankful for the community he’s built and the people he has loved in the city he calls home.
“I think Lincoln is a little bit different than a lot of places,” he said. “I think more people have a lot of heart for other people.”
For more than 60 years, Albert Maxey has given his heart to the city — and he’s happy with the returns.
Being Black in Lincoln: Marilyn Johnson-Farr encourages students to empower their voices
A group of five 8-year-old friends gathered in one of the biggest backyards in Lincoln, surrounded by a white picket fence.
The air was warm on this late spring evening in 1959.
The girls ate fresh garden tomatoes, caught lightning bugs and made jewelry in the privacy of a hedge running through the alley.
They gathered in this backyard frequently.
As the sun set, the girls ran around in a circle, holding hands, under the clothesline that stretched across the backyard.
Ring around a rosie
Pocket full of posies
Ashes, ashes
We all fall down!
They were laughing and singing along with the nursery rhyme, when one of the white girls said, “Last one down is a n----- baby.”
Marilyn Johnson-Farr, one of the three Black children in the group, remembers that moment when the laughter stopped and the Black girls with the braided hair froze.
Their smiles dropped and the game ended.
“There was no last one down,” Farr said 62 years later.
The girls had been playing the game together for years, Farr said, and that bomb was never dropped.
“I was floored,” Farr said. “I was devastated because these two girls, towhead blondes, were my best friends, yet they stood in my backyard and used the term ‘n----- baby.’”
* * *
The air was crisp on the afternoon of March 16, 2021.
At 2 p.m., the 69-year-old Farr sits at a student’s table at Doane University directly in front of her desk.
She begins teaching her 75-minute lecture, Democracy & Diversity, to education majors.
The sunlight was shining through the windows on the south side of the room. She faces east, looking at her 19 students who are sitting in five different rows of brown, padded chairs.
Farr recalls the news of a Georgetown law professor calling Black students “lower ones” who perform “just plain at the bottom” of her classes. Farr tells her students to place themselves in that classroom.
“What would you do?” Farr asks, encouraging her students to engage in conversation.
“I would drop the course,” one student says.
Farr listens attentively to their discussion.
Another student mentions that she is not confrontational, so she would “write an email to somebody.”
“If you don’t get anything out of this class the whole semester, I want you to begin to empower your voices,” Farr tells her students at the end of the group discussion.
* * *
Walking home from school one afternoon in 1959, Farr and two other Black girls chatted about their school day, like they often would.
It was a beautiful Lincoln day.
The south side of town was a predominantly white neighborhood with a few other Black families around.
On the sidewalk across the street walked a group of older white boys and girls.
Then, bam.
One of the boys starts to hurl the N-word at the 8-year-old girls.
“We’re gonna tell your parents!” Farr remembers yelling to the group.
“We were at risk for a whupping,” said Farr. Even though she knew that they could get in trouble for confronting the white kids’ parents, they were tired of the kids hurling racial slurs.
“We were exhausted from always having folks call us out,” Farr said.
* * *
As a young child, Farr started noticing a difference between her and the Sunday school teachers and her teachers at school.
“How come I’m not seeing anybody that looks like me?” Farr remembers asking herself.
After high school, Farr attended Nebraska Wesleyan University and began studying music.
She was told she had an amazing singing voice but found the music theory professor was unapproachable. So she changed her major to sociology.
While taking a psychology course at Wesleyan, one of the requirements was to visit a school near Wesleyan’s campus. The more Farr worked with the students in the school environment, the more she thought about working with students as a possible career.
It was because of those visits, and never seeing teachers who looked like her, that Farr pursued a path into elementary education.
“She was always a teacher,” says childhood best friend Carolyn Thomas. “She was always a person who provided not only care but knowledge to be shared in the lives of children."
After graduating college in 1974, Farr became a paraprofessional at Lincoln's Arnold Elementary School. The principal at the time, “a big white man,” did not want to hire her, Farr recalled.
“He just said, ‘I want you to know, you’re not getting the job because of your color,’” Farr said.
A few years later, Farr took a different job as a kindergarten teacher at Prescott Elementary.
“She was a very loving teacher,” said Barb Jacobson, then principal at Prescott.
Farr’s classroom acted as a safe space, especially for the Black students, said Jacobson.
* * *
A mother of a student in Farr’s 1976 kindergarten class wanted her daughter to be moved out of Farr’s classroom, complaining it was too noisy.
Farr suggested that she and the student could work out a sign for when it got too noisy, and the student could then leave the classroom.
The student’s mother then began calling parents of other kids in the class to encourage them to move their children out of Farr’s room.
One day, Farr heard a boy in her class telling the rest of the students that the girl's mother had also called his mom to get her to remove him too, but his mother refused.
“My mom said that Ms. Johnson was the best thing that could have ever happened to me,” Farr remembers the boy saying.
Next, the parent went to the art teacher, whose daughter was in the class.
“If you have a problem with Marilyn, you go talk to her,” Farr recalls the art teacher saying.
Farr also had hearing-impaired students in her class, so the parent went to the interpreter and the interpreter told her the same thing, so the child’s mother came into Farr’s classroom and spent several days observing.
Finally, Jacobson and Farr made the joint decision to move the student into a different class. Before the student left, Farr asked if she could talk to the girl.
“Your parents have made a choice,” Farr remembers telling her. “We have to trust that they know what's best for you, but always know that you can come to me, that you can talk to me.”
Farr looked at the mother and said, “I hope you have made a decision that you can live with.”
Years later, in 1998, after Farr earned her Ph.D. in adult education and social foundations, she was teaching at Doane when a woman approached her and told her that she had been following her career and that Farr was “doing well.”
To her surprise, it was the mother who fought to get her child removed from Farr’s kindergarten class.
* * *
Following the 2020 summer of civil unrest and returning to a predominantly white Doane campus was particularly unsettling for some of Farr’s Black students.
Farr did not want them to feel this disconnect.
She worried that the Doane administration was not showing concerns for its Black students.
So she purchased signs for both Doane’s Crete and Lincoln campuses that read, “Doane’s Black Students Matter.”
The sign company that Farr worked with had applied the Doane logo. But without the university’s approval, the signs were removed.
Farr said she didn’t want to get “held up” in the long approval process. While waiting for a confrontation from the administration that never came, Farr knew what she would say:
“You have made these Black students invisible,” she said. “You continue to not take interest in their well-being. And my heart pains for them.”
* * *
On Nov. 6, 2006, Farr returned home after working all day at Doane.
She picked up her mail and was surprised to receive a letter addressed to her from an unknown source claiming to be writing on behalf of “the faculty of a new Doane.”
“Dear Dr. Johnson-Farr far away,” read the letter. “If you feel so unwelcomed at Doane, get the f--- out.”
Farr immediately reported the threat to local police and Doane administration. When the white police officers arrived at her home to investigate, they did not understand her concern. Doane administration told her that she was no longer allowed on Doane’s campus by herself after dark for her own safety, and every night she was walked to her car.
When word of the letter got out, two of her colleagues at Doane accused Farr of writing the letter to herself. Everyone then had to take a polygraph test in an attempt to prove Farr did not write the letter, and her colleagues did not either. Farr was not allowed to speak about the test and says she was angered. The person who sent the letter has never been identified.
Farr learned how to move on, but she knows that it could easily occur again.
“My messaging has gotten stronger as my conviction to speak has,” she said.
One of Farr’s students at the time planned a sit-in in front of the administration building where she now teaches.
On the day of the sit-in, people from the community also showed up to show their support.
“Out of a bad thing, something good came,” said Farr.
* * *
Now, 15 years after receiving the letter, some people would say nothing has changed.
“We talk about inclusion, we talk about diversity, but we still don’t have it figured out,” Farr said.
After national unrest in the summer of 2020, community members started realizing that movement was necessary.
“There are pockets in this community whose lives are so marinated in privilege that they continue to dismiss racism as Black folks' problem, when in reality they know how and why the story has always and will always involve them," Farr said.
White people have the power to change systematic racism through their social and economic privilege, explained Farr.
The layers are beginning to peel, she said.
“It is a long walk to a cure for this disease, but it is upon all of us to find the place where we can do the work.”
Being Black in Lincoln: Leonard Shepard finds trying something different leads to lifetime of experiences
All these years later, he still remembers that knock at the door.
The two Lincoln cops standing there. Waiting to take him — a 14-year-old Black kid — to the police station. Maybe a lie detector test. Maybe fingerprints. Maybe throw him in jail.
Why?
Because a white woman claimed that she was robbed by a Black kid and a white kid.
“The reason they came to me was because they figured they could bully me,” Leonard Shepard said.
But it never got that far. Boots Shepard made sure that would never happen to his youngest son. He verbally fired back at the officer, which prompted a threat to take Leonard to jail right then and there. Leonard said that his friend, the accused white kid, didn’t face anything close to the same threats.
The father’s instinct to fight back that day carried over to his youngest son.
In his early life, Leonard Shepard didn’t tolerate racial abuse. On more than one occasion, a call came to the Shepard house reporting a fight that Leonard was involved in at school. The trigger was often a racial slur. When Boots discovered the cause, he no longer had a problem.
“You can’t let them get away with (saying the N-word). If they say it, hit them in their mouth,” Leonard Shepard recalled. “As soon as somebody said it, it was a fight … it was the way we were raised. You had to fight for what you wanted.”
But as he grew older, Shepard realized he had to stop getting in trouble, as difficult as that was at times.
“It’s hard sometimes. You get frustrated. You get pissed. You say things that end up getting you in trouble, or you do things that land you in trouble,” he said. “So, as I’ve gotten older, it’s more trying to be calmer.”
* * *
In one corner of Pinnacle Bank Arena, Shepard lays back in his chair, looking up at the ceiling.
Behind him is a poster, titled “Celebrating Black Husker History,” featuring Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers among George Flippin and others.
Shepard tells the story of how one of his older brothers went to Omaha Tech after being kicked out of the house and befriended the future Heisman Trophy winner.
In front of Shepard, there’s a couple of pictures of the family he’s now created. One is with his two oldest sons at a rodeo, another with his two youngest children at the Rose Parade a decade ago.
Shepard claimed that out of his 10 siblings, he’s “the worst one,” because of the trouble he’s caused. His current position tells a different story. After working at Pinnacle Bank Arena part time since it opened in 2013, he rose up to the rank of engineering lead.
While simply growing older has been one of the biggest factors in his current calm nature, his experiences have also made him realize that he needed to change. There was a fight with a police officer. There was having his first child, and four more. And there was remembering another piece of advice from his father.
“Something my dad told me once finally clicked,” he said. “He told me, ‘If what you’re doing isn’t working, maybe it’s time to try something different.’”
His youngest brother, and one of his closest siblings, Chuck, never saw Leonard as the violent, out-of-control man his record might imply. He said that Leonard is intelligent and pays attention to detail.
“I'm very proud that he's stuck with it, and that people are recognizing the talent that I saw years ago,” Chuck said.
* * *
In 1980, Shepard arrived at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on a full engineering scholarship. However, he had a bigger reason for coming: He wanted to walk on for the Husker football team.
Shepard started playing football in youth leagues and wanted to quit, but his dad forced him to finish out his first year. Consequently, Shepard found both a passion for football and a “never quit” mentality.
However, that attitude changed when he didn’t make it onto the Huskers' roster. Once he lost that opportunity, he also lost the motivation to keep going to classes. Shepard wasn’t used to missing the cut, so the experience shook him.
“That was possibly the first failure he ever had in his life,” Chuck Shepard said.
From there, he stumbled along. He spent 1981 doing odd jobs and joined the Nebraska National Guard. He spent time in New Jersey over the summer, then completed advanced training in Georgia to end the year.
Back in Lincoln, while still in the Guard, Shepard spent the next two years as a troublemaker. He smoked weed, drove on a suspended license and hooked up with different girls.
In 1983, a breaking point came. After Shepard broke up a fight between two women, one his girlfriend, the pair got in the car. But, before they could leave, police showed up.
According to Shepard: an officer dragged his girlfriend out of the car, putting her in a chokehold. So then, he got out and pulled the officer off of her, ending up in a chokehold himself.
“Once I started to pass out and see stars, I elbowed him and thought, 'We got to go fight,'” he said.
Backup soon arrived and police arrested Shepard on suspicion of felony assault and disturbing the peace. The charges eventually were reduced to disturbing the peace, but he spent a year on probation.
With that behind him, Shepard applied for an apprenticeship program with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
But there were problems that kept him on edge. Co-workers avoided him on lunch breaks. His foreman called him racial slurs behind his back. He didn’t feel like he was wanted.
One day after a shift, he headed to his car, only to be greeted by a large dog. A white German shepherd.
“The guy at the job site goes, ‘Hey, did you see that? The white shepherd for the Black Shepard,’” he said. “I was like, ‘really?’ It was just stupid.”
Two years later, Shepard got kicked out of the program after cracking a small joke to his foreman, who he thought was “out to get him.” But by then, he had all he needed to continue his turnaround and his career.
* * *
In 1986, Shepard packed his bags and headed for California, where he stayed seven years, working as an electrician.
Returning to Lincoln in 1993, he came back with a wife and their first child together, Mason, a boy. Two more kids were born in the next four years — Malcolm, named after Omaha native Malcolm X, and Mikayla.
Although he was now raising a family, you could still find Shepard “kicking ass.” He was a bull rider, frequently hitting the rodeo circuit. But with bucking bulls, a hectic work schedule and a young family, something had to give.
“When (Mikayla) was born, my wife said, ‘Hey, you need to start working here in town,’” Shepard said. “So I started working in town. I was working for a guy who wasn't the smartest, and I realized if he can get his master's, I can get mine.”
After getting his electrician license, Shepard started working for himself in 1998 and did so until Pinnacle Bank Arena opened in 2013.
* * *
Working at the arena has been one of Shepard’s most consistent jobs, but the past eight years have come with their own ups and downs.
While he enjoys his job overall, the work days are long. He said that sometimes, he’ll arrive at work at 5 a.m. and return home at 1 a.m. the next morning. Most of Shepard’s work is fixing whatever needs to be fixed, whether that's unclogging a toilet or fixing lights on the catwalk.
The highlights have been when celebrities come to town. One of Shepard’s best memories was when Weird Al Yankovic came to town, and subsequently clogged the toilet. Shepard, who was charged with solving the issue, met Weird Al in his dressing room, where the star apologized profusely.
Regardless of the highs and memorable moments, hardships away from the arena have impacted his life and crept into his job. Around the same time he started at the arena, Shepard and his wife “grew apart” and got divorced. He had a DUI a few years ago, which he said played a part in preventing him from earning a promotion.
However, he looks back on his life with gratefulness.
“There are moments where I've been in a bad mood for weeks. And it shows, people say stuff to me,” he said. “... Part of it is just thinking back where I could be at this moment. So it makes you a little happier.”
Another change Shepard has seen in recent years is watching his five kids grow up and leave the house. The divorce negatively impacted the relationship he had with his kids, but he’s made sure to prioritize the connection with his children.
“Family’s pretty much all you got. My brothers, my sisters, we’re all close, and the kids, I’m close to them,” he said. “We all have our moments, don’t get me wrong, but for the most part, we’re a close-knit family.”
Shepard said valuing family is how he was raised by his late parents. He holds close to him all the lessons they taught him. And for that, along with how far he’s come, he’s happy.
"I think my mom and dad would probably be proud of me right now. I became a master electrician and I'm here at the arena. Yeah, I think they'd be very proud of me.”
* * *
“Don’t argue with a fool, because they may be doing the same thing,” his mother used to say.
To Shepard, the meaning is clear: By continuing to argue with someone who is clearly ignorant, you seem just as foolish. It’s a lesson he’s passed down to each of his children.
“I had to use that quote last night,” said daughter Mikayla, a 23-year-old health and wellness coach. “Why waste my thoughts and ideas when it’s never going to get through to them? And maybe on their end, they’re thinking I’m a fool, so the conversation is going nowhere.”
The youngest of his five children, Marshall, attends UNL. His place among his siblings is a link to his father and grandfather, both of whom were also the youngest in large families.
“I do feel like I have some shoes to fill just because I'm the youngest of the youngest of the youngest,” Marshall said. “So I feel like he has always felt that connection because he can relate.”
Marshall’s fondest memories with his father range from going to a WWE event in Omaha to a Jay Z concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, when Leonard Shepard fixed the lights after they went out.
Although the divorce disrupted family get-togethers, there have still been moments when they all join in.
Last summer, Shepard and his family traveled to Colorado. It was Mikayla who led the family to Guffey for a bit of cliff jumping. But, upon arrival, she had second thoughts.
Among the flowing waterfalls and clear skies, Leonard Shepard, despite his own fear of heights, imposed the lesson from his father that had taken him so far in life: He didn’t let anyone quit.
“He said, ‘Just do it. I'm right here,’” recalled Mikayla. “We climbed this mountain together, and I jumped off the cliff. He was right behind me.”
Being Black in Lincoln project
