125 Nebraska groups apply for nearly $335 million to help fund pandemic-delayed projects

An earlier version of the law that created the program, LB 566, included $25 million in state money and $75 million in federal coronavirus relief funding.

In the final version, state funding was trimmed to $15 million. About $60,000 per year of that amount is earmarked for an employee. The law leaves federal funding open-ended, saying that the Legislature intends to use funds from the latest coronavirus relief package.

Under the law, applicants will be considered and granted money in the order they applied. If they all were to qualify, just the first nine projects on the list would tap the state’s entire $15 million allocation, and then some.

Nebraska was allocated a little over $1 billion in federal relief funds in the American Rescue Plan Act, split into two equal payments. The state has so far received one payment of $520 million, Governor’s Office spokesman Taylor Gage wrote in an email.

The U.S. Treasury Department has discretion on whether to split the funds into two payments and on the timing of the payments, according to a Treasury official. But it has very little discretion in the amount of money that it will send.