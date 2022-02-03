$4 for shampoo? Bill would cap markup charged on goods sold to Nebraska inmates

A bill that would cap the amount of profit state prisons and local jails can generate off commissary goods received pushback from the head of state corrections.

Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha introduced the proposal (LB880) in an effort to limit the amount of markup inmates are charged for goods that they purchase while incarcerated. The bill would cap that amount at 10%.

Commissaries essentially are in-prison stores where inmates purchase items such as personal hygiene products and over-the-counter medications, as well as food, drinks and other goods.

Correctional facilities often charge inmates more than the cost to purchase the goods. For example, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services charges 36% markup on food and beverages and 10% markup on health and beauty items.

The Corrections Department uses the revenue from commissaries to fund recreational activities and equipment for inmates. The money also helps pay the staff members who operate the commissaries.

Speaking before the Judiciary Committee Wednesday, McKinney said that rather than undertake meaningful efforts to reduce inmate populations, correctional facilities were choosing to “nickel and dime incarcerated people and their families” in order to maintain the status quo.

“Incarceration shouldn’t be a big business,” he said.

But Scott Frakes, director of the state's prisons, said the program provides important revenue for inmate services, including for prison libraries and recreational facilities.

The proposed 10% limit on markup would cost the department an estimated $1.1 million in commissary revenue, according to a fiscal impact statement. In fiscal year 2021, the commissaries generated total net revenue of $1.5 million.

“Without this revenue and in order to provide similar level services for inmates, other funding sources, like general funds, would be necessary to make up the loss,” Frakes said.

Several senators were surprised to learn that inmates are expected to purchase their own personal hygiene products.

Frakes said there is minimal markup on those and other items, such as over-the-counter medication and school supplies. The bulk of the revenue comes from food and drinks, which have the highest markup.

Inmates are expected to work while incarcerated, which is how they earn money that can be spent at the commissary. At the very lowest level, inmates earn $1.21 a day, according to Frakes.

Inmates who are unable to work and have less than $10 in their account are considered indigent, and they’re provided base items, Frakes said.

In a petition signed by 139 inmates at the Lincoln Correctional Center that was sent to McKinney, inmates reported paying $6.15 for denture seals, $4.29 for Pantene shampoo, $6.40 for Gold Bond, $5.32 for Breathe Right nasal strips and $16.16 for Nasacort nasal spray.

The petition, according to McKinney, contends that the rising cost of goods combined with stagnant wages for inmates will negatively impact quality of life. The inmates called for personal hygiene products to be exempt from cost increases.

Jerry Brittain with FOP Lodge 88, which represents state corrections security staff, argued that capping the markup could negatively impact quality of life for inmates and, consequently, safety for staff. The lost revenue could diminish programs for inmates, which could lead to “negative outcomes.”

McKinney and others noted that staffing shortages at some facilities already are limiting inmates' access to programs and recreation.

McKinney’s bill also would apply to local jails, a fact that garnered pushback from the Nebraska Association of County Officials.

The bill drew support from Danielle Conrad, executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska and a former state senator, as well as Jasmine Harris with Rise, a local nonprofit that works with incarcerated individuals to help them successfully reenter society.

Harris said allowing inmates to keep more of the money they earn while incarcerated could put them in a better position when their sentence ends.

“Capping the amount products can be marked up may not sound like a life-changing moment, but for people that are incarcerated, it can be a big difference,” Harris said.

