4 GOP governor candidates agree to Nebraska Public Media debate

Four Republican candidates for governor have agreed to participate in an upcoming debate hosted by Nebraska Public Media.

The slate of four includes Falls City businessman Charles W. Herbster, but not Columbus livestock producer Jim Pillen. Both men are perceived as frontrunners in the race due to funding and big-ticket endorsements.

Herbster and Pillen were criticized last week for failing to commit to a debate planned by KMTV and the Omaha World-Herald.

The other three candidates participating in the Nebraska Public Media debate are Omaha state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, Omaha information technology manager Breland Ridenour and former Omaha state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau.

The hourlong debate is scheduled to air at 7 p.m. on March 24 on Nebraska Public Media, broadcast on radio, and stream live online.

Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent, declined to participate in the debate, citing "a scheduling conflict with an internal event," Nebraska Public Media reported.

Pillen's campaign said in a statement Wednesday that the debate conflicted with a campaign event that has been scheduled for weeks.

"Jim has done about 260 public events since the start of this campaign, about 45 so far in 2022, and he’s campaigned in all 93 Nebraska counties," Pillen's campaign said. "We take person-to-person campaigning seriously, and we keep our commitments."

Nebraska Public Media also reported that a lesser-known candidate, Michael Connely, declined the invitation after learning the venue has a mask requirement.

The debate will take place at the Nebraska Public Media building in Lincoln, without an audience.

News Director Dennis Kellogg is the debate moderator, and a panel of professional Nebraska journalists will ask questions, according to a press release.

Thibodeau criticized Pillen and Herbster last week for failing to commit to the KMTV/World-Herald debate, saying their unwillingness to participate proved "they cannot adequately address the critical issues facing our state." That debate has been put on hold.

“I look forward to sharing my message and vision with the voters of Nebraska," Thibodeau said in a statement Wednesday. "I firmly believe that public debate is fundamental to our electoral process. Any candidate unwilling to debate and defend their positions forewarns Nebraskans of their unwillingness to be accountable as governor.”

Pillen's campaign said he would consider participating in a future debate. His campaign noted that he has been on stage with his opponents three times previously and that his campaign has received dozens of invitations to debates and forums.

"We can’t do them all, but each invitation is reviewed on a case-by-case basis against the campaign’s busy schedule of events," Pillen's statement said.

