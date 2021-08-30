45 percent of Iowa lawmakers have perfect attendance for floor votes in 2021

In response to criticism from Republicans, Hogg, who is not seeking re-election, said he was present for what he considered “essential” days when the Senate was debating bills where he thought his contribution could have an impact. As a minority member in a chamber dominated 32-18 by Republicans, he noted most votes were party line regardless of points made during floor debate.

He wasn’t the only Democratic to complain about the Legislature’s failure to heed COVID-19 protocols, such as mask wearing. Others questioned policies of majority Republicans to prevent members from voting remotely. In the House, representatives could not participate in committee meetings or floor debate unless they were physically present.

“There was discussion (about) allowing legislators with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis to vote remotely, but the majority party declined to allow that to happen,” Wolfe said. “House members weren't even allowed to participate or vote in our subcommittee hearings and/or committee meetings despite the fact that these hearings/meetings were held remotely as well as in-person. I was allowed to watch, but not speak or vote.”

In the House, Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines, missed 95 percent of the votes. She did not respond to a request for comment.