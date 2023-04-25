With time ticking toward the end of the session, Nebraska lawmakers continue to talk about possible changes that might determine the fate of a controversial bill that would ban gender-affirming care for individuals under 19.

Some of the proposed ideas could ease the bill’s restrictions on transgender youths who are already undergoing such care, or add mental health protections. But it’s also possible that there will be no changes before the bill reaches a final vote.

A group of eight lawmakers was formed after LB574 advanced through its second round of floor debate, representing both supporters and opponents of the legislation. The bill’s introducer, state Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, referred to the group as the “A Team” — tasked with discussing an amendment in the hopes of repairing some of the fractures the bill has created within the Legislature.

The team is made up of Kauth, Speaker of the Legislature John Arch, and Sens. John Cavanaugh, John Fredrickson, Lynne Walz, Ben Hansen, Tom Briese and Teresa Ibach. So far, they have met three times last week, and plan to meet at least once more this week.

Both supporters and opponents said the meetings have produced the healthiest conversations surrounding LB574 since the legislation was introduced in January. The discussions also played a role in lowering the temperature of last week’s floor debate, even as a session-long filibuster in protest of the bill carries on.

Though not part of the official team, Omaha Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt have adjusted their filibuster strategies over the last week to allow the meetings to progress. They’re still slowing down floor debate, but they allowed friendly amendments to bills to go through, and they shifted their talking points from LB574 to other policy issues.

“It’s walking on eggshells for real,” Hunt said.

While several lawmakers on the floor have referred to the meetings as “negotiations,” Kauth said Friday that she and other team members considered it more as a “listening exercise.”

“We went into it with the expectation that it was a listening exercise, not a negotiation,” Kauth said. “There have been good discussions, and next week I’ll make a decision about how to proceed.”

Lawmakers within the team have thrown out several suggestions on how to change the bill, although it’s too soon to tell which ideas might make it into an amendment. Kauth said they’ve considered adding mental health protections, while fellow supporter Hansen said they’ve discussed provisions on parental consent and a grandfather clause to exempt trans youths who are currently undergoing gender-affirming care.

Fredrickson, a LB574 opponent, has suggested that Nebraska lawmakers should conduct an interim study to examine the impacts of similar legislation elsewhere.

“I think there’s a lot that we still need to learn,” Fredrickson said.

Kauth said she intends to maintain the bill’s restrictions on puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries. She previously proposed an amendment that would have just banned surgeries, but when lawmakers were given the opportunity to vote on it during the second round of debate, Kauth asked them to vote it down.

With just a few weeks left before the session ends in early June, lawmakers are in a precarious position that several team members have described as “a balancing act.” No amendment is likely to sway opponents to support LB 574, and its proponents are wary about changes that might lose some votes for the bill.

Both Kauth and Hansen express confidence that the bill has the votes needed to pass as it stands, but several lawmakers who have voted “yes” on the bill in earlier rounds have expressed interest in an amendment. If even one of those lawmakers doesn’t support LB574 in the final round, the bill would fail.

Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, who was present but not voting on LB574 in the first round, said several team members have reached out to him to gauge his position. He said he expects they have reached out to other lawmakers as well.

Said John Cavanaugh: “I imagine everyone is talking to everyone.”

Although Brandt declined to share how he plans to vote, he wants to see what changes might be offered. He said he is hoping for an amendment that addresses more complex circumstances that aren’t covered by the original bill, such as what would happen if a trans person under 19 moves to Nebraska from another state and has already received treatment.

