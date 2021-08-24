A look at elections shenanigans in Nebraska history

Experts and advocates are unaware of any voter fraud cases involving impersonation in Nebraska in the last century, but that doesn’t mean the state’s elections have always been free of mischief and corruption.

Democracy was a crude system, said David Bristow, a historian, author and editor of Nebraska History Magazine. Over the years it has gotten more sophisticated.

“These were fraudulent things that happened in the past, but which are now prevented by modern election laws and practices,” Bristow said.

Here are some examples, courtesy of Bristow and articles he provided to The World-Herald.erritory’s first election, just a fraction of people living there could vote because of exclusions. Most residents were Native Americans, Bristow said, and automatically ineligible. And even within the white population, women were ineligible.

“Even by the standards of the day, it was amateur hour,” Bristow said. Picture trying to run an election among a small number of people spread thin over the prairie, living in dugouts and tar paper shacks.