A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items for Saturday:
NEW APPEALS JUDGES: Gov. Kim Reynolds on Saturday announced her appointments of Sharon Soorholtz Greer of Marshalltown and David May of Polk City as judges of the Iowa Court of Appeals. Greer received her undergraduate degree from Iowa State University and a law degree from the University of Iowa’s College of Law and is in private law practice. She fills a vacancy created when Reynolds appointed Christopher McDonald to the Iowa Supreme Court earlier this year. May received his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri and a law degree from Drake University. He serves as a district court judge. He fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David Danilson.
ELECTRIC VEHICLE FEE: After a politically charged debate Saturday, Iowa senators sent Gov. Kim Reynolds legislation to impose a new state fee for electric vehicle registration. House File 764, which passed the state Senate, 34-14, will add a supplemental registration fee. When fully phased in, it will cost owners of electric vehicles an additional $130 a year. Backers said the goal is to maintain the Road Use Tax Fund (RUTF) that supports the construction and maintenance of Iowa roads and bridges. The RUTF provides 45 percent of the money for state, county and city roads, she said. The goal of House File 767 is for every vehicle owner to support the transportation system. The Iowa Department of Transportation is concerned that, as electric vehicle sales grow, federal and state motor fuel tax revenues that have supported transportation will continue to decline. The measure had passed the House, 78-20.
SENATE CONFIRMATION: The Iowa Senate adjourned the 2019 session Saturday without taking up the confirmation of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ reappointment of Janet Phipps Burkhead to lead the state Department of Administrative Services. Minority Democrats had expressed reservations about supporting the DAS director, who served as the state’s chief negotiator in collective bargaining talks, at a time when Republicans revamped the law. She would be the top human resources officer during a period in which the state had to pay settlements to employees who alleged sexual harassment by the former head of the Iowa Finance Authority. Reynolds’ spokesman, Pat Garrett, declined to comment on the confirmation outcome for Phipps Burkhead, who will have to exit her post in May after failing to win the minimum 34 votes for a two-thirds majority of the 50-member Senate. Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, said a vote was not taken because “Democrats communicated that they were going to take her down and it’s disappointing they would do something like that. She was one of the most qualified and accomplished woman that has every served the state of Iowa,” Smith said. He said it is up to Reynolds whether she would appoint Phipps Burkhead to a different assignment. Also, senators adjourned with reconsidering the vote for Phil Hemingway of Iowa City to serve on the state Board of Educational Examiners. He also had failed to muster the 34 votes needed for confirmation. Senators voted 49-0 on Friday to confirm Mark Schuling’s reappointment as the state’s consumer advocate.
EXPLOSIVE WINE: Officials in the state’s Alcoholic Beverages Division released an advisory Friday that bottles of wines manufactured by a Missouri winery pose a risk of exploding. The bulletin followed a warning by the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control that certain products manufactured by the Casa de Loco winery, based in Eldon, Mo., might pose a danger and should immediately be secured.
Six brands of Casa de Loco wine have been identified as posing a risk of explosion: Applesauced, Bellini Gold, Coming in Hot, Kona Lover Port, OCD and Peachy Thoughts. “We don’t believe these products have been sold in Iowa, but may have been purchased by Iowans traveling to Missouri,” said Josh Happe, Iowa ABD chief of regulatory compliance.
“Anyone in possession of these products should immediately store them in a safe location should they explode and contact the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control” at (573) 751-2964. The brands were known to have been sold in the following Missouri locations: Camdenton, Glasgow, Keytesville, Lebanon, Newburg, Osage Beach, Salisbury, St. Joseph, St. Robert, Stoutland, Sunrise Beach, Warsaw and Wright City. The wines also might have been distributed to consumers in other locations.
REGENT REQUIREMENT: State legislators reversed course Friday on a policy proposal that would have imposed at 40 percent match requirement for the University of Iowa and Iowa State University and a 20 percent match requirement for the University of Northern Iowa on future construction projects at the three campuses.
Match-requirement language had been included in an infrastructure budget bill that won legislative approval, but Sen. Michael Breitbach, R-Strawberry Point, said Friday the “40-40-20” language was scrapped in favor of more study of the financing issue. Language calling for a study was included in a fiscal 2020 standing appropriations bill that won Senate approval, 31-18.
DIESEL SPILL CLEANUP: Department of Natural Resources officials said Friday the cleanup of a 50-gallon diesel fuel spill south of Iowa Falls was near completion. The fuel reached the South Fork of the Iowa River after a shut-off valve failed Monday as Agvantage FS was refueling a farm tank, according to the DNR. Agvantage FS worked with an environmental contractor to place floating booms in the river to contain and absorb the fuel, state officials said. The contractor contained fuel to just south of Highway D41 to about three-quarters of a mile west of KK Avenue. DNR officials say they revisited the area Thursday and saw active fish and aquatic life in the river. The contractor will leave booms in place until all oil sheen has disappeared, according to the DNR, which will continue to monitor cleanup and consider enforcement action, DNR officials said
MANURE SPILL CLEANUP: Department of Natural Resources officials say they are investigating a complaint received late Wednesday about manure overflowing north of Charlotte, about 15 miles northwest of Clinton. DNR officials found evidence manure had overflowed from a concrete storage structure at the D&D Dairy, running overland to a small tributary of Bear Creek. Darryl Banowetz, the dairy’s owner, said the overflow began April 22, and he had built an earthen berm to retain it, state officials said. DNR field tests showed elevated levels of ammonia in the creek, but no sign of dead fish. The state agency will monitor cleanup and consider enforcement action, according to DNR officials.
—Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau