'A strategic blunder': Nebraska delegation angered by Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Bacon noted that he had been critical of Trump for proposing the pullout but said the way it unfolded rests with Biden.

“If you are going to announce a withdrawal, you should have a plan for how you are going to get people out.” he said.

Sen. Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, released a statement critical of Trump and Biden, saying that the U.S. would “regret” its moves and that foreign relations would suffer as a consequence.

“The unmitigated disaster in Afghanistan — the shameful, Saigon-like abandonment of Kabul, the brutalization of Afghan women, and the slaughter of our allies — is the predictable outcome of the Trump-Biden doctrine of weakness,” he said in the statement. “History must be clear about this: American troops didn’t lose this war — Donald Trump and Joe Biden deliberately decided to lose.”

Sasse said U.S. leaders failed to realize how crucial peacekeeping forces were to Afghan security.