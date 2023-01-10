 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Adrian Smith loses bid for House Ways and Means chairman

Rep. Adrian Smith, Nebraska's 3rd District congressman, lost his bid for chairmanship of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee on Monday, as Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri was chosen to fill the coveted leadership position.

Adrian Smith finished third on the first ballot and Jason Smith, a close ally of new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, was selected in a subsequent two-candidate second ballot, according to a report in The Hill.

The selection was made by the House GOP Steering Committee, a panel of about 30 Republican lawmakers that includes the Republican leadership.

In addition to the two Smiths, Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida was a candidate for leadership of the key committee that holds jurisdiction over tax, trade, Social Security, Medicare and other key legislation.

Adrian Smith has been Nebraska's 3rd District congressman since 2007.

