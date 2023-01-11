After organizational battle, Lincoln Sen. Conrad turns to legislative priorities

Although Sen. Danielle Conrad says she’s disappointed with the Legislature’s swing toward partisanship since she left in 2015 and by a decision not to honor her request to return to a seat on the Appropriations Committee where she previously served for eight years, the Lincoln senator is looking ahead with enthusiasm now.

Her appointment to the Education Committee and to the Government and Military Affairs Committee puts Conrad at the center of major battles in the 2023 legislative session that include proposed redistribution of state school aid and construction of voter photo ID requirements that were mandated by voter approval of a constitutional amendment.

The “increase in partisanship” has been on display during early organization of the nonpartisan 2023 Legislature and approval of committee assignments, Conrad said Tuesday during an interview outside the legislative chamber.

“It’s disappointing, but not surprising,” she said.

But Conrad said it will not deter her from her goals of “championing working families and advocating for civil rights and civil liberties” as well as doing what she can to protect the nonpartisan nature of the Legislature.

Conrad wants to establish a child tax credit for Nebraska families and “make sure working families have more resources to succeed. That’s the centerpiece of my personal agenda.”

And she intends to provide “a strong voice for protecting Nebraska voting rights, a strong voice for protecting access to reproductive rights and a strong voice for criminal justice reform” along with support for public education and open government.

Conrad resigned as executive director of ACLU of Nebraska to seek the District 46 legislative seat representing northeast Lincoln.

The increase in partisanship in the Legislature since she was last there is reflected by committee assignments that were finally approved after nearly six hours of often acrimonious debate, Conrad said, “and that’s disappointing.”

But Conrad said she is “very impressed with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outreach” to senators.

The Republican governor’s contacts have been “meaningful, frequent and authentic,” the Democratic member of the Legislature said. “We’ve spoken five to 10 times” and there have been texts and meetings.

“It’s never personal for me,” Conrad said. “It’s always about policy.”

Conrad said she is hopeful that senators will “find common ground” as the 90-day legislative session unfolds.

“There’s a lot of talent, a lot of heart here,” she said.

“We all voluntarily ran to serve in a nonpartisan Legislature. We took an oath to protect the state constitution that requires that. It does not mean one side gets everything.

“It means we check our party labels at the door,” Conrad said. “Partisanship does not align with our framework. And I think protecting this institution is critical.

“But I am very clear-eyed as to how this institution has changed.”

