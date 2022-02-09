Ag groups, teachers union back bill to create Nebraska broadband map

A proposal to create a statewide map of available broadband services received support from agricultural groups and the state's largest teachers union, while internet providers argued the initiative would create a costly burden and duplicate efforts by the federal government.

State Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard introduced LB914, which would require the Public Service Commission to create and maintain a broadband map. It would identify types of internet services available, advertised and reported speeds, the number of providers in an area, planned projects and other information. The map would be detailed down to individual addresses.

Bostelman told the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee on Tuesday that having a map would allow the state to strategically distribute money for broadband projects, including more than $20 million worth of remaining grant dollars through a program created by the Legislature in 2021.

This is not the first time a senator has proposed a broadband map. At least one bill calling for the creation of a broadband map was introduced in 2021, but it failed to gain approval and was carried over. No action has been taken on that bill.

This latest proposal comes as the Federal Communications Commission continues to work on an updated national broadband service map. Existing maps have for years been criticized for being inaccurate.

But the federal process has faced delays. The government and tech policy news site Govtech.com reported in December that the chair of the FCC did not have a timeline for completing the updated maps.

Still, opponents of the state map said it would be a significant cost — to companies and to the state.

A fiscal analysis by the Public Service Commission estimated the cost at $600,000 in the first year and $500,000 annually going forward.

Bostelman said he intends to amend the bill to clarify that the cost would be paid for with a portion of the $100 million coming to Nebraska for broadband via the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in 2021.

“Now is the time to act,” Bostelman said.

Others agreed, including Tim Schram, one of the five elected members of the Public Service Commission — the entity that would be tasked with creating the Nebraska map.

“Having a state owned broadband access map and data repository that is accurate and up-to-date would be beneficial to the commission and other policy makers as we work together to increase broadband access across the state,” he said.

The commission also heard support from Burke Brown, technology coordinator for School District OR-1 in Palmyra. Brown, who spoke on behalf of Nebraska State Education Association, said reliable internet connectivity at home is critical to student success. A statewide map could help individual districts identify and aid students who don't have internet service at home.

“Only through identifying these realities of connectivity can we begin to close this broadband gap,” he said.

Al Juhnke, executive director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, also testified in support of the bill, which he said has the backing of major agricultural groups in the state, including Nebraska Farm Bureau and Nebraska Cattlemen, among others.

“We need it for our farmers. I can’t build a pig barn unless I have broadband or high-speed internet to run my fans and systems and monitoring and all the things I need to do,” Juhnke said.

But opponents said the map would create an unnecessary burden.

Tip O’Neill, president of Nebraska Telecommunications Association, acknowledged frustrations with the process at the federal level, but said there has been recent progress. Congress has appropriated funding, the FCC has selected a vendor and a map could be completed this fall, O’Neill said.

O’Neill also raised questions about compliance.

The bill would require providers that receive grants and other money from the state to comply with the mapping requirements.

However, companies that don’t receive funds from the state wouldn’t have to comply, and that could leave Nebraska with an incomplete map, O’Neill said.

“We believe the cost to the state, the cost to companies with duplicative reporting requirements and the completeness of the map make the federal mapping route a better one for Nebraska,” he said.

John Idoux with Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink, pointed to the bill’s July 1, 2024, deadline for completing the state map. That could come years after the updated federal map is released, he said.

Bostelman noted a provision in the bill would allow the Public Service Commission to pull the plug on the state map in the event the FCC’s federal map is completed and deemed sufficient.

Fifteen states have created their own maps for fiber broadband services, according to Bostelman. Nebraska, he added, should not wait for the federal government to see if it follows through.

“I’ve heard it for five years now … it’s time to make some changes,” Bostelman said.

