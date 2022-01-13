 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Alisha Shelton files as Democratic contender for Omaha House seat

  • 0

Alisha Shelton, an Omaha mental health therapist and 2020 Democratic Senate candidate, announced Thursday that she has filed as a candidate for this year's Democratic nomination for the 2nd District congressional seat.

"In this moment of inequity, racial divide and women's fundamental rights under attack, we need a leader who will fight for change," Shelton said.

"I am an everyday Nebraskan who understands what it is like to try and succeed in an economy that does not work for all of us and navigate a health care system that is ridden with red tape."

Shelton said she will run on a platform of economic recovery, increasing access to broadband, protecting women's health, expanding affordable health care and fighting climate change.

If elected, she said, she would be the first Black woman to represent metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District.

State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, a Latino and vocal supporter of meatpacking worker rights who represents South Omaha and downtown precincts in the Legislature, is also a candidate for the Democratic congressional nomination. 

People are also reading…

Republican Rep. Don Bacon is seeking reelection to a fourth term.

Alisha K. Shelton

Alisha K. Shelton

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the pandemic nearly over?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News