Alvo scrap yard shrinks mountain of tires, but still not in compliance

Beth Rose, who operates the tire recycling business with Larry Langer, said Friday that several trucks would be hauling tires away on Monday that would reduce the pile further. She said they are hoping to come into full compliance by mid-August with the consent orders.

"Then there won't be a pile for people to think about and have a heart attack over," Rose said.

When the site was visited Tuesday by a reporter, a large pile of shredded tires, at least 20 feet high, could be seen near the entrance of the recycling company’s yard. Behind it, even larger piles of unshredded scrap tires stood.

The sea of tires has shrunk significantly from October, when it was estimated to contain 323,228 PTEs. That was more than twice as many scrap tires as B-Rose was permitted by the state to have on site. The operators said that a breakdown of their tire shredder was to blame, as well as health issues.

The business collects scrap tires from service stations and tire stores across the state, then shreds them and transports them to a landfill near David City, the only outlet for scrap tires in the state.

State regulators first noticed the tire pile growing beyond regulatory limits in a year-end report in 2019.