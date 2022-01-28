 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amendment placates most foes of vaccine mandate exemption bill in Nebraska Legislature

Working at a Catholic-owned hospital, Carleen Barger didn’t expect a problem when she cited religious beliefs as the reason she refused a COVID-19 vaccination.

But the veteran nurse found her beliefs under scrutiny as hospital officials weighed whether she qualified for a religious exemption to a federal mandate that health care staff get vaccinated.

“By the grace of God, it was approved,” she told state lawmakers Thursday, adding: “It was such a moral assault.”

Debra Chappelear, a social worker at an Omaha long-term care center, has yet to find out if her religious exemption request will be approved after going through extensive questioning about her beliefs.

She knows one co-worker whose request has already has been denied, she said, while she and others are in limbo. They are facing a Feb. 14 deadline to start the vaccination process or be barred from the workplace.

“It is very stressful to have your job and your beliefs questioned,” she said. “We are all very worried that we are all going to be denied.”

The two were among several people who testified in support of LB906, introduced by state Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair and named as his priority for the year.

The measure, as introduced, would allow employees to be exempted from a vaccine mandate by filling out a state-produced form and declaring that they were refusing the vaccine because of their “strong moral, ethical or philosophical belief or conviction.”

Earlier Thursday, Hansen introduced an amendment that would make several changes in response to various concerns raised over the last three weeks.

The amendment would cover virtually all employers, not just those with 20 or more employees. It would apply only to the COVID-19 vaccine, not all vaccine mandates. It would provide for medical exemptions, with a written statement from a doctor or other health care provider.

And it would require that employers provide exemptions to people who declare on a state form that the vaccine conflicts with their “sincerely held religious belief, practice or observance.”

Hansen said the amendment’s language about religious belief, unlike the broader language of the original bill, matches federal law. Under both versions, he noted, employers could require unvaccinated workers to be tested regularly and to wear masks or other protective equipment.

Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, testified in support of the amendment, while making clear that the State Department of Health and Human Services strongly supports COVID-19 vaccines. He said the requirements about testing and masks were important to ensure that employees could be in the workplace safely.

Allie French of Nebraskans Against Government Overreach also supported the amendment, despite concerns that it would be “trading one freedom for another.” She said her group disagrees with allowing employers to make medical decisions for employees, such as through vaccine mandates, and has concerns about allowing employers to mandate masks and tests.

The amendment was enough to satisfy most potential opposition. The Nebraska Hospital Association; the Nebraska Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes and assisted living facilities; and the Nebraska, Omaha and Lincoln Chambers of Commerce took neutral positions on the bill.

Dr. David Watts of Omaha, president of the Nebraska Medical Association, spoke against the bill, even with the amendment.

He said the organization takes issue with the idea of having the Legislature get involved in the management of private businesses, which include clinics and physician practices. Although the amendment would not prohibit employers from requiring vaccines, it would interfere with how those requirements are implemented.

He said members also are concerned about setting a precedent for future public health crises.

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH

