Another dark money group is funding Lindstrom attack ads

A new dark money group is targeting state Sen. Brett Lindstrom’s campaign for Nebraska governor.

Its ad tries to paint parallels between Lindstrom and President Joe Biden and points to specific votes Lindstrom has cast in the Legislature.

“Liberal Brett Lindstrom is no conservative, he just plays one on TV,” a voiceover says.

The group behind it is called Say No to RINOs, an acronym for “Republicans In Name Only,” and federal records show it has placed ads in markets across the state, outside of Omaha.

Campaign managers for the campaigns of other top contenders, Conklin Co. CEO Charles Herbster and Columbus hog producer Jim Pillen, said that the two candidates did not donate to the group.

A Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission filing shows that the PAC’s registration was accepted April 7. Andrew La Grone, a former state senator, is listed as its treasurer. Public records show property at the group’s listed address is owned by La Grone and state Sen. Julie Slama, who are married.

Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed La Grone to the Legislature in 2018, and Slama's appointment took effect in 2019. Slama went on to win a hotly contested election to keep her seat in 2020, while La Grone lost to Sen. Jen Day.

La Grone, an attorney and former legislative legal counsel, did not respond to a voicemail or text message Wednesday, and the World-Herald did not receive a response to an email sent to the PAC’s listed email address.

Corben Waldron, Ricketts’ spokesperson on political matters, said in an email that the governor did not contribute any money to Say No to RINOs and is not otherwise involved in the new attack ad or its funding.

Ricketts, who has backed Pillen in the governor’s race, has leveled criticisms at Lindstrom that mirror those in the new ad.

“Brett’s not a conservative,” he said in a recent interview. “He has a lot of bad votes.”

Lindstrom and his campaign have pushed back against such critiques. His campaign has pointed out his record of supporting tax cuts, and Lindstrom said in a recent interview that critics have picked a handful of votes out of thousands he’s cast as a senator.

Wednesday, campaign spokesperson Pat Trueman called the attacks "desperate and dishonest" and again pointed to the candidate's record on taxes.

"Brett's positive and conservative message stands out in this increasingly negative environment and is resonating with Republicans," Trueman said.

Third-party attack ads started surfacing last month in the GOP gubernatorial primary, with ads from two other dark money groups — one attacking Lindstrom and another attacking Herbster. Ricketts confirmed that he contributed money to Conservative Nebraska, the group attacking Herbster.

At the time, Randall Adkins, a political scientist at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said outside groups spend money strategically, and it typically indicates the targeted candidate is doing well.

Unlike the most recent buys, the group that previously targeted Lindstrom, Restore the Good Life, bought ad spots only in Omaha.

The Pillen campaign isn't aware of any third-party ads attacking Pillen, according to spokesman Matthew Trail, and Herbster campaign manager Ellen Keast isn’t aware of any additional ads attacking Herbster.

