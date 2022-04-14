Another dark money group is funding Lindstrom attack ads

A new dark money group is targeting state Sen. Brett Lindstrom’s campaign for Nebraska governor.
Its ad tries to paint parallels between Lindstrom and President Joe Biden and points to specific votes Lindstrom has cast in the Legislature.
“Liberal Brett Lindstrom is no conservative, he just plays one on TV,” a voiceover says.
The group behind it is called Say No to RINOs, an acronym for “Republicans In Name Only,” and federal records show it has placed ads in markets across the state, outside of Omaha.
Campaign managers for the campaigns of other top contenders, Conklin Co. CEO Charles Herbster and Columbus hog producer Jim Pillen, said that the two candidates did not donate to the group.
A Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission filing shows that the PAC’s registration was accepted April 7. Andrew La Grone, a former state senator, is listed as its treasurer. Public records show property at the group’s listed address is owned by La Grone and state Sen. Julie Slama, who are married.
People are also reading…
Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed La Grone to the Legislature in 2018, and Slama's appointment took effect in 2019. Slama went on to win a hotly contested election to keep her seat in 2020, while La Grone lost to Sen. Jen Day.
La Grone, an attorney and former legislative legal counsel, did not respond to a voicemail or text message Wednesday, and the World-Herald did not receive a response to an email sent to the PAC’s listed email address.
Corben Waldron, Ricketts’ spokesperson on political matters, said in an email that the governor did not contribute any money to Say No to RINOs and is not otherwise involved in the new attack ad or its funding.
Ricketts, who has backed Pillen in the governor’s race, has leveled criticisms at Lindstrom that mirror those in the new ad.
“Brett’s not a conservative,” he said in a recent interview. “He has a lot of bad votes.”
Lindstrom and his campaign have pushed back against such critiques. His campaign has pointed out his record of supporting tax cuts, and Lindstrom said in a recent interview that critics have picked a handful of votes out of thousands he’s cast as a senator.
Wednesday, campaign spokesperson Pat Trueman called the attacks "desperate and dishonest" and again pointed to the candidate's record on taxes.
"Brett's positive and conservative message stands out in this increasingly negative environment and is resonating with Republicans," Trueman said.
Third-party attack ads started surfacing last month in the GOP gubernatorial primary, with ads from two other dark money groups — one attacking Lindstrom and another attacking Herbster. Ricketts confirmed that he contributed money to Conservative Nebraska, the group attacking Herbster.
At the time, Randall Adkins, a political scientist at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said outside groups spend money strategically, and it typically indicates the targeted candidate is doing well.
Unlike the most recent buys, the group that previously targeted Lindstrom, Restore the Good Life, bought ad spots only in Omaha.
The Pillen campaign isn't aware of any third-party ads attacking Pillen, according to spokesman Matthew Trail, and Herbster campaign manager Ellen Keast isn’t aware of any additional ads attacking Herbster.
2022 Primary Voter's Guide
The Lincoln Journal Star reaches out to candidates in contested local primary races and asks them to participate in our annual Voter's Guide by providing biography information and answering questions relevant to the offices they seek.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will appear on the ballot even though he has resigned. Other Republicans: Mike Flood, Curtis Huffman, John Glen Weaver a…
Nine Republicans are running for the GOP gubernatorial nomination and two Democrats. One from each party, along with a lone Libertarian candid…
Republican incumbent Bob Evnen of Lincoln faces two challengers in the primary: Robert Borer of Lincoln and Rex Schroder of Palmyra.
Mike Foley and Larry Anderson are competing on the Republican ticket in the primary. One will advance to face Legal Marijuana Now candidate L.…
State Treasurer John Murante is running for a second four-year term. He faces Paul Anderson in the Republican primary. Both are from Omaha. Th…
The primary will eliminate one of two Republicans candidates — Mike Hilgers or Jennifer Hicks — who are running. The Legal Marijuana Now candi…
Three Southeast Nebraska legislative districts have competitive primary ballots: Districts 2, 26 and 46.
Only the District 3 seat on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners features a contested race in the primary. County Commissioner Deb Scho…
Joe Nigro and Kristi Egger are running in the primary to be the Democratic nominee. The winner will face Trevin Preble, the sole Republican ca…
One of two Republican candidates for Lancaster County Treasurer -- Tracy Refior or Jasmine Gibson -- will be eliminated in the primary. The wi…
The District 5 seat on the SCC board is the only race where one candidate will be eliminated in the primary. Joann Herrington, Megan Neiles-Br…
Two of the three candidates in Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Subdistrict 1 race will advance from the primary. Candidates are:…