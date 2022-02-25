Anti-critical race theory bill gets cool reception at Nebraska Legislature hearing

The bill known as Nebraska's anti-critical race theory bill got a cool reception at a legislative hearing Thursday.

Students, teachers and representatives of higher education were among 40 people who testified against the bill.

Many, like Sandra Gable, a high school teacher for 34 years, expressed concern the bill would prevent teaching an accurate history of America that included all its blemishes.

Gable said the bill is an attempt to "whitewash or even rewrite American history."

"This bill opposes everything that I have spent my life doing and learning and teaching," she said.

Three people testified in favor of LB1077 during the 3 1/2-hour hearing before the Legislature's Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

The bill doesn't specifically mention the controversial theory.

Rather than banning it outright, the bill takes an anti-discrimination approach, targeting the concerns that critics raise about the theory.

It would allow teaching about the country's checkered past on racism, and allow institutions and schools to advocate for inclusivity, but with limits.

The bill would prohibit Nebraska public schools, public colleges and government entities from providing training to teachers, students or employees if that training promoted race or sex "scapegoating," stereotyping or discrimination. If schools or colleges were found to violate the law, the state could withhold funding.

The bill would, for example, prohibit teaching that people of certain races are inherently racist or sexist, inclined to oppress people of other races or sexes, or are responsible for the past acts of people of their same race.​

"I want history to be taught without putting undue burden on our students by making them carry blame that doesn't belong to them," said Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, the bill's sponsor.

History is objective, Hansen said, and should be taught "without subjective editorializing that assigns fault to a whole race or sex."

The bill would prohibit teaching or training that asserted that the United States or Nebraska are fundamentally or systemically racist or sexist.

But some of the bill's opponents said history is inherently subjective and depends on who is telling it. As a result, they fear that the proposed law would open the door to undeserved attacks on teachers.

CRT has been a hot topic nationally as lawmakers in multiple states have tried to pass legislation to keep the theory out of public schools. The issue also has come up in Nebraska's governor's race and before the NU Board of Regents. Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he opposes CRT.

A couple of years ago, no one had heard of it outside of academics. When asked if CRT is being taught in schools, local school officials have said no. But critics contend that, while it's not explicitly taught, it's showing up in teacher and employee training.

​Although people have differing interpretations of critical race theory, a central tenet, and a key source of argument, is the assertion that the laws and legal institutions in the U.S. are inherently racist and advantage White people over other races, particularly African Americans.

​Adherents say the theory is a framework or lens for understanding race in history and society to help illuminate a pathway to improving the country.

Committee member Sen. Carol Blood expressed concern about the bill.

"If I were a person of color, if I were a person with a disability, if I were a person who has struggled because of how I identify, where I come from, how I look, I might be insulted by this," Blood said. She said the bill suggests that their perspective is not important.

But Kate Anderson, a senior studying political science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, testified that a political psychology class she took became primarily about race, and the professor was critical of white people.

"I never intended to pay for my professor to shame my race in the name of higher education," said Anderson, who supported the bill.

Richard Moberly, dean of the University of Nebraska College of Law, testified in opposition on behalf of the University of Nebraska system.

Moberly said the bill would undermine constitutional and educational values by prohibiting speech that deserves more debate rather than less.

He said the bill's language is vague and overly broad and would weaken educational institutions.

The bill would subject the state's university and colleges to "the speech police," and put them at risk of losing funding, he said.

If the bill passed it would likely get challenged and overturned in the courts, he said.

​Will Aviles, a professor of political science and president of the faculty union at the University of Nebraska Kearney, said the bill is a "direct assault" on academic freedom and the First Amendment.

Aviles said it would limit how instructors discuss the privileges enjoyed by some and the discrimination experienced by others.

"There's no doubt in my mind that passing this bill will have a chilling effect in our institutions, with staff and faculty self-censoring themselves for fear of the legal and budgetary consequences our institutions would suffer if they violated this law," he said.

Jake Bogus, a history teacher for Lincoln Public Schools, called the bill "absurd."

"To completely eliminate and ban the teaching of tough topics in public school is to rob young people of a reality that they deserve," Bogus said.

John Roan, a teacher at Blair Community High School, testified that teachers have been vilified over the past two years as the media and politicians push a false narrative that educators and schools are indoctrinating students.

The bill, Roan said, would be used to withhold "already precious resources from schools and our students because of complaints made by parties that do not have the best interest of students and teachers in mind."

"We are professionals and should be treated as such," Roan said.

Vanessa Chavez Jurado, a fourth-year student in elementary education at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said the bill is "extremely concerning" and disrespectful to educators.

The bill comes at a time when Nebraska is challenged with recruiting and retaining teachers, she said.

"I can tell you this is not the way to do that," she said.

But Allie French, representing Nebraskans Against Government Overreach, spoke in favor.

"When it comes to teaching prepubescent children, we need to ensure that we're eliminating societal and political arguments," she said.

Hansen said the bill "probably is not going to go anywhere this year."

He said it did not get designated a priority bill and the session is short.

