At campaign stop, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jim Carlin asserts 'infanticide' is being legalized

MASON CITY -- During a Cerro Gordo County GOP event on Monday night, State Sen. Jim Carlin (R-Sioux City) falsely accused the federal government of working on legislation that would make it legal for young children to be killed.

"They're legalizing infanticide," Carlin said.

Carlin, who's running in the U.S. Senate primary against incumbent Chuck Grassley, alleged that such a bill would allow anyone who didn't want to keep a birthed baby to end the child's life up to 28 weeks after giving birth.

Carlin made the remarks during a section of his address where he touted his work to get a "heartbeat bill" passed in Iowa in 2018 that would have made abortion illegal upon a fetal heartbeat being detected. The legislation was later blocked in court and declared unconstitutional by an Iowa judge in 2019.

At present, the most-recently acted on bill in Congress to even address abortion is H.R. 3755 or the "Women's Health Protection Act of 2021" which is touted as protecting "a person’s ability to determine whether to continue or end a pregnancy, and to protect a health care provider’s ability to provide abortion services." There is no mention of 28 weeks anywhere in the text of the document, which can be found through a search on Congress.gov, and the words "birth" and "infanticide" do not appear anywhere in the bill.

In recent weeks, a number of state governments have actually been curbing access to abortion.

The Associated Press reported that: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, signed a bill into law on Tuesday that makes it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Over the weekend, Politico noted that a Texas woman was arrested Thursday in Rio Grande City after being indicted on March 30 for murder for "causing the death of a fetus or embryo through a self-induced abortion." Per Politico, a district attorney later said Sunday that he would "ask a judge to dismiss a murder charge" against the woman.

Candidates in higher-profile federal and state campaigns at the Mason City event were Carlin, who's currently the state senator for Iowa District 3; Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, Sen. Waylon Brown, and Iowa House candidates Doug Campbell and Deb Hild. The night was kicked off by county GOP chair Julie Billings introducing the guest speaker of the evening Tamara Scott, who is the national committeewoman for the Republican Party of Iowa and host of the Tamara Scott Show on Lindell TV.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

