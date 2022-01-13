Attorney general files suit against Douglas County health director over Omaha mask mandate

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has filed a lawsuit against Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse and other county and city officials challenging Huse's indoor mask mandate for Omaha.

Peterson, along with plaintiffs Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Director of Public Health Dr. Gary Anthone, wrote in the suit that Huse's authority to issue a mask mandate under Omaha's municipal code "conflicts with applicable state law."

The matter has been assigned to Douglas County District Court Judge Shelly Stratman, who has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Huse has said that as she considered issuing a temporary mandate, she conferred with the county attorney who advises the health department and the city attorney, both of whom told her she was on solid legal ground.

Huse's order, which she announced Tuesday, took effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for schools and other public indoor spaces within the city limits of Omaha. There are several exceptions where the mandate does not apply.

Peterson is seeking a temporary and permanent injunction declaring the mandate "void and unlawful" and that Huse did not have "jurisdiction or authority" to issue it.