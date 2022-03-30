Attorney General Peterson endorses Jim Pillen for governor

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has endorsed Jim Pillen in his bid for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

"When considering Jim's life accomplishments, it's evident that he is very talented in developing a successful business, making payroll every week for over a thousand Nebraska employees and generously giving back to his community," Peterson said.

"It is one thing to talk about success; it is another to show a history of success," the attorney general said.

Pillen, a Columbus pork producer, is a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and has been endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

