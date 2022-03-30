Attorney General Peterson endorses Jim Pillen for governor

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has endorsed Jim Pillen in his bid for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.
"When considering Jim's life accomplishments, it's evident that he is very talented in developing a successful business, making payroll every week for over a thousand Nebraska employees and generously giving back to his community," Peterson said.
"It is one thing to talk about success; it is another to show a history of success," the attorney general said.
Pillen, a Columbus pork producer, is a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and has been endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
"Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer serve you effectively," Rep. Jeff Fortenberry wrote in an email to constituents Saturday afternoon. "I will resign from Congress shortly."
Even Charles Herbster, who’s endorsed by former President Donald Trump, agrees that Joe Biden is the country's leader. Herbster was at the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that escalated into a storming of the Capitol.