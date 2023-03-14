The state auditor is calling for GPS tracking of state vehicles used by a Nebraska Department of Transportation employee after the employee logged more than 1,355 hours of overtime in two years.

In a letter sent to the department Friday, State Auditor Mike Foley requested immediate action after apparent misuse of a state vehicle by the employee for the second year in a row.

The employee — who wasn’t identified by the Auditor’s Office — recorded more than 737 hours of overtime during the fiscal year that ended in June 2022, and most of those hours represented excessive travel time in the employee’s department-assigned vehicle, according to an audit for the fiscal year.

For example, on May 12, 2022, the employee recorded 520 miles and 11.25 work hours. The audit noted that even if the employee drove 60 mph the entire time, it would still mean he spent 8.5 hours of the 11.25-hour day traveling.

An audit for the previous fiscal year found the same employee received 626 hours of overtime pay, also mainly for travel in his department-assigned vehicle, Foley said, citing the previous year’s report.

That report said a vehicle log showed that the employee took 71 trips for a total of 19,759 miles between December 2020 and July 2021, and that 17 fuel purchases were made on days when no trips were recorded in the vehicle log.

The questionable use of state property was enabled, as least in part, by the department’s lack of a comprehensive travel report form and an overall vehicle use policy, the Auditor’s Office concluded at the time.

The Transportation Department responded at the time by acknowledging the benefit of those policies and said it would enhance its oversight.

That promised oversight never happened, Foley said, and a second annual audit mentioned the specific employee’s “excessive overtime and travel hours.”

In its formal response contained in the latest report, which the Auditor’s Office released last week, the department acknowledged “the benefit of reviewing policies and procedures to ensure travel is reasonable and appropriate.”

“NDOT will review and update travel policies as deemed necessary,” the department wrote.

In his letter, Foley also criticized the department for failing to explain any corrective action taken following the previous year’s report. State law requires such responses within six months.

“In addition to constituting a violation to state law, the department’s failure to issue that letter contributed, no doubt, to the employee’s repeated questionable use of a state vehicle,” the auditor wrote in his letter.

He called for all vehicles driven by the employee to be fitted with a GPS system to allow for close monitoring.

Foley’s letter Friday expanded on findings in the audit report sent from his office to the Transportation Department on Jan. 30. The audit examined the department’s financial reports for the fiscal year that ended in June 2022.

It found the department made nearly $15 million in reporting errors for the fiscal year.

According to the report, the largest error was incorrect adjustments that caused the department to overstate accounts receivable owed from local governments for road projects by $10.1 million.

Other errors included $1.95 million from a highway project that was included in “capitalized expenses” instead of “construction in progress,” according to the report. That also led to the fiscal year’s “construction in progress” expenses being understated by about $506,000.

The Auditor’s Office recommended the department implement changes to ensure accurate financial information is submitted to the State Accounting Division.

In a response included in the report, the department said it agreed with the identified adjustments and “will work to refine our process” for capturing information provided to the State Accounting Division for year-end reporting.

