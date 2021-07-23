Audits of Nebraska Environmental Trust urge better recordkeeping, more grant project site visits

"If that's the case, we need to petition someone to give us more money and more staff," he said. "We can't do that with the resources we have."

Rob Schupbach, a Lincoln insurance salesman and longtime supporter of the trust, told board members that the agency still has the same number of staff, five, it did when it handled half as much in grants.

"This isn't an honesty issue," he said. "It's a problem of understaffing."

The state doesn't have "a finer worker" than Mark Brohman, the trust's executive director, Schupbach said, "but Mark needs some help. He's working night and day."

The reports were requested by board members, in part, as a response to criticism by a citizen watchdog group, dubbed the Friends of the Environmental Trust, that alleged that the trust wasn't following its own rules when doling out grants for projects like wetland restoration and recycling.

The trust had also been sued by other citizens over a decision last year to defund some conservation projects and shift the money to a program to install ethanol blender pumps at more service stations.