Bacon and Vargas clash over abortion rights, student debt in first debate

In their first debate, Republican Rep. Don Bacon and Democratic State Sen. Tony Vargas clashed on Thursday over abortion rights, voter ID and student debt relief.

The two candidates for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District kept arguing about abortion rights even when WOWT reporter and debate moderator Brian Mastre moved on to other subjects. Each candidate sought to portray the other as having the most extreme position on abortion.

The debate was held over the noon hour at the Omaha Press Club and sponsored by WOWT and the League of Women Voters. About 200 people attended.

The candidates were asked if abortion rights should be left to the states or if Congress should have a role. They were also asked if they support exceptions to a ban and who should make decisions about those exceptions.

“I am a Christian, I believe that God created us, we were created in his image, so I’m going to stand on principle of the defense of the unborn,” Bacon said.

He said he would support a 15-week abortion ban because he believes that’s what the majority of Americans support. He said such a ban would move the country “in the right direction.”

Bacon tried to paint Vargas as extreme on the issue, saying the Democrat doesn’t support any restrictions on abortion, a stand Bacon called “abortion on demand until birth.”

Vargas said he doesn’t support abortion up until birth, but what he does support is listening to women and letting them make decisions for themselves.

“I have a wife, I have a daughter, she’s 3½ years old, I want to make sure that their rights are intact, I want to make sure we are protecting their decisions and government isn’t doing this type of overreach,” Vargas said. “That is important, not only because I’m not a doctor, but politicians shouldn’t have a say over these decisions.”

Vargas said Bacon supported one of the most aggressive proposed abortion bans in Congress, a constitutional amendment that would declare the right to life is guaranteed by the Constitution, including the moment of fertilization.

Bacon said nothing in that amendment, H.R. 1011, prohibits the state or federal government from making its own restrictions or exceptions and it also does not authorize the prosecution of any woman for the death of her unborn child.

On another issue, Bacon and Vargas were asked how they will vote on a ballot measure, Initiative 432, which would amend the Nebraska Constitution to require that future voters provide a valid photo ID before casting their ballot.

Vargas said he doesn’t support putting additional barriers on people’s legal right to vote.

“What we should be working on is making sure that people can vote, who are legally able to vote that are citizens, are informed citizens,” Vargas said. “That we’re educating them and doing everything we can so they can make the best decision possible this Nov. 8.”

Bacon said he supports the voter ID measure but will ultimately respect the voters’ choices.

“We do need to make sure that those who have a hard time getting access, we have a way to help them get that voter ID,” Bacon said. “By doing that, it makes it constitutional.”

The candidates were asked about student debt forgiveness. Nebraska, along with five other states, filed a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans.

Vargas, a first-generation college student and Pell grant recipient, said he disagreed with some of the ways Biden approached providing debt relief.

“I would’ve targeted the relief to lower income families,” Vargas said. “I would’ve tried to reform the systems that we currently have and the programs because we do have a higher education affordability problem.”

Bacon said that what Biden did was unconstitutional and that action like forgiving student loans has to go through Congress. He said he is a supporter of allowing people to refinance their loans at a lower interest rate, Pell grants and encouraging young people to go into trades.

“This does undermine people’s personal responsibility and accountability,” Bacon said of Biden’s debt forgiveness plan.

The two men, who will meet in a second and final debate Sunday, also argued about who has the better record of working across the aisle.

Bacon said he has delivered bipartisan results including 13 bills in Congress, money for Offutt Air Force Base to recover after the floods, money for the University of Nebraska Medical Center and several other projects.

“That’s success,” Bacon said.

Bacon said Vargas would be a rubber stamp for Biden and Democrats.

Vargas said he wanted to discuss solutions for solving problems, instead of casting blame on other people and political parties.

“Congressman Bacon has been talking about the administration or Democrats because it’s easy,” Vargas said. “Send somebody that’s not going to act like a politician to Congress. Send somebody who’s actually going to try to unite us more, rather than try to divide us when it’s politically convenient.”

The general election is on Nov. 8. The 2nd District includes all of Douglas County, including Omaha, as well as Saunders County and western Sarpy County.