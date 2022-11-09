Bacon reelected to 2nd District seat; he and Vargas thank supporters

Emily Nitcher and Jessica Wade
Omaha World-Herald
Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon has earned a fourth term in the House of Representatives after defeating Democratic challenger State Sen. Tony Vargas in the 2nd District race.
Shortly after midnight, Bacon led Vargas by 6,500 votes, which appeared to be an insurmountable margin. The Associated Press called the race for Bacon early Wednesday morning and Vargas conceded around 1:30 a.m.
As his lead grew, Bacon thanked voters.
“I want to thank the voters, first,” Bacon said in an interview. “The citizens are the sovereigns and they make the choices, so I’m grateful.”
Bacon also thanked Vargas and said the state senator and his team worked hard.
“I know he worked hard,” Bacon said of Vargas. “Kudos. It takes guts to get in the ring.”
In his statement, Vargas thanked his supporters and vowed to continue fighting on behalf of parents, seniors and students in the Nebraska Legislature.
“I know the challenges facing Nebraskans right now because I’ve lived them — the difficulty to find affordable housing, to pay for groceries, gas, child care, and medical bills,” Vargas said. “And while this wasn’t the outcome we’d hoped for, our work is not going to stop tonight. I will continue to serve.”
At one point Tuesday night, just 20 votes separated Vargas and Bacon. But Bacon later began to open up his lead as more votes were counted from Sarpy and Saunders counties.
The two men ran to represent the Omaha-area 2nd District, which is considered to be the state's most consistently competitive congressional district. Polls had shown Vargas and Bacon in a tight race.
Both men held watch parties on election night, gathering with supporters as the results were released in batches throughout the night. The atmosphere at both parties remained upbeat.
At Bacon's party, classic rock blared through speakers in a west Omaha hotel ballroom. About 300 people cheered as Republican Mike Flood won the 1st Congressional District and Republican Jim Pillen was elected to be Nebraska's next governor.
Bacon and Vargas spent Tuesday waving signs along busy streets in Omaha and stopping by their polling places to vote. It was the final day of campaigning after months of door knocking, walking in parades and making pitches to voters.
Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, made the pitch to voters that he had delivered bipartisan results during his time in Congress while securing money for Nebraska, including funds to repair the runway at Offutt Air Force Base. His campaign also focused on how inflation has hurt Nebraska families.
While campaigning for the 2nd District seat, Vargas often told the story of his parents, immigrants from Peru, who he said sacrificed everything to give their three boys opportunities and a different life. Vargas said their example inspired him to get into politics and remain optimistic about what’s possible.
At the start of the election cycle, Bacon, 59, appeared to have the upper hand. He was the incumbent with a history of winning close races. Historically, the party that occupies the White House has suffered significant losses in nearly every president’s first midterm election for more than a century. With President Joe Biden's approval ratings struggling, this wasn't expected to be a good year for Democrats.
Midterm elections are underway, and while many of the races have been called, there are still some areas across the country that are counting votes.
But the Supreme Court's decision in June to end its longstanding protection for abortion rights energized and motivated some voters. Some thought it could help Vargas, 38, flip the 2nd District seat.
The 2nd District has a long history of competitive contests, and national observers predicted this year’s race would be close. Some ranked it as a toss-up and others said it leans Republican.
More than $12.3 million had been spent on the race as of Sept. 30 by the candidates and outside groups. TV commercials about the race flooded the airwaves and mailboxes were stuffed with political fliers.
Those ads portrayed Vargas as too liberal for the district and Bacon as wanting to control women's health care choices.
Heading into Tuesday’s election, there were also questions about the role that last year's redistricting would play in the race. Saunders County was added to the 2nd District and parts of Sarpy County were removed. In addition to Saunders, the district now includes western Sarpy County and all of Douglas County, including Omaha.
Twice, the 2nd District’s single electoral vote has gone to Democratic presidential candidates: Barack Obama in 2008 and Biden in 2020.
Even with the redrawn map, Biden would have claimed the 2nd District’s Electoral College vote, according to a World-Herald analysis.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
Photos: Nebraska goes to the polls in 2022 general election
Supporters celebrate results showing Republicans taking the lead in several races during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Shaun Webb, of Omaha, drops off a ballot on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
Homer Wesson, right, votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation at 3448 Evans Street on Tuesday.
A sign directs voters to their polling station inside W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
Annie Woodruff Jameson, of Omaha, drops off ballots on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks to her supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with a reporter during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Travon Partee, 11, of Omaha, and other supporters hold signs behind Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters watch the first round of results come in during an election night party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
Sue Berg attaches her "Election Official" badge while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
Sue Berg places a sign saying that voters will not need ID while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
Max Roehr, of Omaha, drops off a ballot on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge on Tuesday.
Rep. Don Bacon crosses south on Dodge Street at 90th while waiving campaign signs on Tuesday.
Homer Wesson votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation at 3448 Evans Street on Tuesday.
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen talks to volunteers inside Rep. Don Bacon's campaign headquarters on Tuesday.
Lauren and Tony Vargas eat breakfast in south Omaha on Tuesday. Tony is running for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen talks to volunteers inside Rep. Don Bacon's campaign headquarters on Tuesday.
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with a reporter during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Al Davis, the running mate of Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, attends an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters attend an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters attend an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters watch the first round of results come in during an election night party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
Jane Kleeb, the Chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, speaks during an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) and Angie Bacon, his wife, are congratulated by supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters take photos as Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Don Kleine, the Douglas County Attorney, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks to supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks to supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Kathy and Chris Faucher, of Bennington, look at elections results on a phone during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Don Kleine, the Douglas County Attorney, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Don Kleine, left, the Douglas County Attorney, is introduced by Chris Routhe, the chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters attend an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Chris Routhe, the chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas and his mother, Lidia Vargas, hold signs near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas hugs his mother, Lidia Vargas, near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to reporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Geoff Sproat reacts as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Tony Vargas supporters react as election results come in during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ann Tretter (left) and Susan Wagoner watch election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as Tony Vargas falls behind his opponent, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as Tony Vargas falls behind his opponent, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ann Tretter (left) and Martha Lemar look at election results as they come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Jessica Rangel (from left) Alejandra Jimenez, and Amanda Ponce prepare for Tony Vargas to speak during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters cheer as Tony Vargas walks onstage to speak during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Tony Vargas (right) greets Amanda Ponce (center) and Alejandra Jimenez (left) during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Tony Vargas greets Van Baratta during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to reporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Teddy Adams plays with a balloon during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ginny Curley (left) and Mark Curley watch as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
