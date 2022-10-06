Bacon, Vargas agree on little when it comes to abortion rights

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon and State Sen. Tony Vargas don’t agree on much when it comes to the topic of abortion rights.

The two candidates for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, in separate interviews, even disagreed about the importance of the topic ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Bacon, the Republican incumbent, said while the media wants to fixate on abortion, Americans, including those in the 2nd District, are focused on the economy and the cost of living as the number one issue.

Vargas, the Democratic challenger, said he has heard from Republican, Democratic and independent women across the district who have expressed concerns that the government is going to mandate what they can and cannot do with their bodies. He said one woman even stopped him on an elevator to discuss the issue.

The two men also disagree on the issue, with Bacon expressing clear anti-abortion views but some willingness to compromise, and Vargas committing support for a federal law that would guarantee a right to abortion.

But their differing opinions on even the weight of the subject reflects the political landscape that has emerged since June when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that created a constitutional right to have an abortion.

The ruling has forced candidates to be more specific about what they do and do not support. And it’s also given Democrats a new focus.

The Associated Press recently reported Democrats are pumping an unprecedented amount of money into advertising related to abortion rights, underscoring how central the message is to the party.

With the most intense period of campaigning only just beginning, Democrats have already invested more than an estimated $124 million this year in television advertising referencing abortion. That’s more than twice as much money as the Democrats’ next top issue this year, “character,” and almost 20 times more than Democrats spent on abortion-related ads in the 2018 midterms.

Television advertising data reveals that Republicans, too, have invested millions of dollars in abortion messaging. But most of those ads ran during the primary phase of the campaign this spring and summer as Republican candidates touted their anti-abortion credentials. The number of Republican ads aired referencing abortion has gone down each month since May.

Political observers said that they expect abortion rights will play a big role in the race to represent Nebraska’s 2nd District, which includes Saunders County, western Sarpy County and all of Douglas County, including Omaha. It’s the state’s most competitive congressional district with the latest voter registration figures showing that Republicans outnumber Democrats by less than 9,000 voters. Registered voters who aren’t affiliated with a party total more than 99,000.

Vargas has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the political advocacy arm of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Bacon has been endorsed by several anti-abortion groups, including the Susan B. Anthony List, which gave him a grade of A+.

“I think abortion is a tragedy,” Bacon said. “It’s a child with tons of potential, it could’ve been the next inventor of major cures, it could’ve been a future president.”

However, the congressman said some exceptions are a must, including defending the life of the mother, which he would leave to doctors to determine.

“The mother comes first,” Bacon said. “Period.”

Vargas said “elected officials like me should be playing absolutely no role” in women’s health care decisions. He said decisions about abortion are deeply personal and should be made by women and in consultation with their doctors.

“I want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to support women’s health care decisions, I want to make sure that these are informed by doctors, I want to make sure we are doing everything we can to protect that decision, no matter what,” Vargas said.

Vargas said it’s important to listen to science and doctors. He noted the Nebraska Medical Association recently adopted a resolution supporting the preservation of reproductive rights, marking a shift away from the group’s formerly neutral stance.

If elected to Congress, Vargas said he would support codifying Roe v. Wade into federal law and investing in maternal and child health supports.

“I’m going to listen to women, not tell them what to do,” Vargas said.

When asked if he supports any abortion restrictions, Vargas repeated that he supports women in their health care decisions being made between themselves and their doctors. He said it’s important that women have the information they need to make very difficult decisions.

The candidates were both asked if women should be able to have an abortion in cases of rape or incest.

Vargas said yes because he supports women making decisions for themselves.

Bacon said for him there’s a difference between what he would accept politically because a consensus could be reached and what he would still like to personally advocate for and try to help persuade people on.

Philosophically, Bacon said an unborn child is still an unborn child but he would be willing to accept exceptions like those for rape and incest if it allowed for the passage of broader legislation.

“I think we have an opportunity to meet in the middle in the 15-week area and from a pro-life perspective it moves us forward and then we could continue having a debate over hearts and minds, but I would like to take two or three steps forward instead of an all-or-nothing approach,” Bacon said.

Bacon said many countries in Europe have restrictions after 15 weeks. He cited multiple polls, including one from the Wall Street Journal showing that more American voters favor the idea of a 15-week abortion ban than oppose it.

The Washington Post reported that while some countries in Europe have earlier limits on abortion there are often broad exceptions to those limits. For example, Germany on paper has a 12-week limit for abortion on request, but the law in reality permits abortions as late as 22 weeks after conception, the Post reported.

As a state senator, Vargas voted against a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that would have primed the state to ban all abortions when the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. That bill failed when it couldn’t muster 33 votes to end a filibuster against it.

Vargas also opposed a special session this summer to debate a 12-week abortion ban being pushed by Republicans. Citing a lack of votes, Gov. Pete Ricketts did not call for the special session and abortion remains legal in Nebraska up until 20 weeks after fertilization.

Bacon said he would have supported the 12-week ban because he believes that’s more in line with what Americans believe and suggested Vargas was out of touch for not supporting it.

Last year Bacon, along with 165 other House Republicans, co-sponsored H.R. 1011 or the “Life at Conception Act.” The act sought to “implement equal protection for the right to life of each born and pre-born human person.”

Vargas said the bill amounts to an abortion ban with no exceptions for the life of the mother, for rape or incest.

Bacon said the bill is a statement of principle that a child is an unborn human being but nowhere does it say that exceptions are not allowed. He said the bill came out before the recent Supreme Court decision on abortion and it could have been written more carefully to say it doesn’t limit states or the federal government from making policies.

“It’s a statement that an unborn child is human,” Bacon said of the bill.

Critics of the so-called personhood laws say they could have far-reaching consequences that could hamper in vitro fertilization or subject women who have abortions to murder charges. Supporters of personhood laws say declaring that all human beings, including those in the womb, have rights lends important moral clarity and that changes stemming from the concept are desirable.

What Bacon and Vargas did agree on is that decisions surrounding abortion are emotional and difficult.

“It’s not a black or white issue,” Bacon said.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.