Bacon will seek re-election rather than the governorship

Rep. Don Bacon on Monday signaled his intention to seek re-election to the House in 2022, ending his consideration of a Republican gubernatorial bid.
"I look forward to continuing my focus on issues of critical importance for Nebraska, taking back the House from Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and working hard for the 2nd District, as well as being re-elected in 2022," he said in a written statement.
Bacon, who won his third House term representing the metropolitan Omaha congressional district last November, had been urged by a number of Republican heavyweights to consider entering the 2022 gubernatorial race.
Recently, he acknowledged that he was considering that possibility at the request of a number of supporters.
"Angie and I would like to thank our family, friends and supporters for their encouragement and prayers as we have made the decision to continue serving the 2nd District of Nebraska," Bacon said.
"I have been blessed, due to the support of the citizens of our district, to be instrumental in the restoration of our military strength, expanding opportunities for foster youth, strengthening our ag economy, working across the aisle to find consensus (and) expect to have more impact in the coming year due to my rise in seniority and new leadership positions."
Bacon has won three straight elections in the highly competitive congressional district.
His 15,365-vote re-election victory margin last November was achieved while the district overwhelming supported Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over Republican President Donald Trump by more than 22,000 votes.
A retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general, Bacon, 57, was first elected to the House in 2016, unseating Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford.
Bacon's early departure from the potential 2022 Republican gubernatorial field removes one of the major potential contenders from what may be a spirited contest to succeed Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts upon completion of his two terms in office.
