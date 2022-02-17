Ban on transgender girls in girls sports flying through Iowa legislature

DES MOINES — Ten Iowa middle- and high-school students spoke Thursday at a legislative hearing on legislation that would ban transgender girls from competing in girls athletics in Iowa.

Most of them girls — two of them transgender — the student speakers were as divided on the bill as the adult legislators in the room.

In the end, majority Senate Republicans lent their support to Senate Study Bill 3146, advancing it out of Thursday morning’s subcommittee hearing and then passing it in a committee meeting later that afternoon.

That moved the bill rapidly through the first two steps in the legislative process, just 19 hours after it was introduced.

“We’re talking about fairness on this bill,” Sen. Tim Goodwin, R-Burlington, said during the committee meeting. “We’re talking about fairness, we’re talking about safety, (and) we’re talking about common sense.”

Supporters of the bill say it is needed to preserve competitive balance in girls athletics, even though examples of transgender girls dominating girls sports are exceptionally rare.

Opponents of the bill say it sends a harmful message to young transgender people, who are already at risk for heightened physical and mental distress.

“These kids, they’re not bogeymen. They’re not villains. They’ll never go off and play college sports,” Pete McRoberts, with the ACLU of Iowa, said during the subcommittee hearing. “They are at risk, and the government should be there for them.”

The Republican-led House is moving a similar bill, and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has indicated a willingness to sign such a proposal into law.

Emily Piper, a lobbyist for the statewide organization that represents Iowa school boards, warned that if passed into law, the measure would conflict with federal law and thus force schools to choose which law with which to comply.

“The result of that is a lawsuit,” Piper warned.

