Barger asks for hand recount in Nebraska District 26 race; Evnen says he'll use machine tabulator only

Russ Barger, who lost to George Dungan III in the legislative race representing northeast Lincoln, filed a petition with the Nebraska Secretary of State last week asking the election be recounted.
But the request — that the District 26 race be recounted by hand rather than by machine — was rebuffed by the state’s top election official because it does not follow the procedure used in Nebraska.
Election officials say they can’t remember any candidate asking for a hand tally for a race that fell outside of the margin for an automatic recount.
Dungan won the general election with 5,960 votes to Barger’s 5,736 votes.
Automatic recounts are triggered for races separated by less than 1% of the amount received by the top vote-getter under Nebraska’s election laws, which in this race would be less than 59 votes.
But state statute also allows the losing candidate in a general election for a legislative seat to file a petition asking for a recount no later than the fourth Monday after the election.
Barger filed a petition with Secretary of State Bob Evnen on Friday specifically requesting a hand recount, saying state law “is silent as to the method required to recount a legislative race.”
“The Legislature carved out a specific statute for this type of legislative recount,” Barger said in a statement. “We expect the Secretary of State to follow that statute.”
Evnen, in a response to Barger on Monday — the same day the Board of State Canvassers met to certify the results of the 2022 election — said his office would perform the recount, but under the same procedures as those for counting ballots on Election Day.
“As ballots on Election Day are counted by a machine tabulator, Russ Barger’s recount will be conducted in the same manner,” Evnen said.
Barger said his petition is necessary to “clarify the existing law,” and said his campaign was willing to cover the cost of a hand count, which exceeds the $6,000 cost of a machine recount.
Evnen’s office gave Barger until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to decide whether or not he wanted to accept a machine recount, however.
The Secretary of State’s office will recount any races where the margin triggered an automatic recount beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The state canvassing board will reconvene Dec. 12 to finalize the 2022 elections.
A recount in the District 26 race would need to be completed before Dec. 20, according to Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Bena.
Should a recount flip the results of the race, District 26 could potentially tip the balance of political power in the Legislature.
Republicans currently hold 32 seats — one short of a filibuster-proof majority — and Democrats 17 seats in the officially nonpartisan body.
Dungan, whose thin lead on election night grew as early and provisional ballots were counted in the days following Nov. 8, is a Democrat projected to replace outgoing Sen. Matt Hansen, while Barger is a registered Republican.
The senator-elect said Barger has the right to ask for a recount under state law, but said doing so only served to drag out the final result.
"We have a process for recount, and if (Barger) wants to avail himself of that process, he’s more than welcome to do so," Dungan said. "At the end of the day, I have faith in our election and our election systems, and I don't believe the result will change."
Photos: Scenes from the Nov. 8 general election
Jim Pillen election night/web only
Supporters of gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen wait on the official results on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night/Web only
Jim Pillen speaks to supporters as they wait for votes to be counted during an election night party on Tuesday at the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night/Web only
Jim Pillen speaks to supporters as they wait for early returns during an election night party on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night/Web only
Jim Pillen poses with supporters during his election night party on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night
Media outlets set up ahead of Jim Pillen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night
Jim Pillen's running mate, Joe Kelly, speaks to reporters during an election night party at the Marriott Cornhusker.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Patty Pansing Brooks, 11.8
Queer Choir LNK performs at the election night party of of Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Patty Pansing Brooks, 11.8
Queer Choir LNK performs at the election night party of of Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Patty Pansing Brooks, 11.8
Supporters of Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, gather at the campaign's election night party at Lincoln Station on Tuesday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Patty Pansing Brooks/Web only
Juju Tyner, director of Queer Choir LNK (left), embraces Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday at Lincoln Station in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night/Web only
Jim Pillen's running mate, Joe Kelly, speaks to reporters during an election night party on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Polling location
Voters cast their ballots at the First Christian Church on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Polling location
Voters cast their ballots at the First Christian Church on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Election 2022 Nebraska
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party for Blood at the Omaha Firefighters Hall on Tuesday.
Anna Reed, Omaha World-Herald
Election 2022 Nebraska House/Web only
Democratic congressional candidate for Nebraska's 2nd District Tony Vargas (right) hugs his mother, Lidia Vargas, while campaigning in Omaha on Tuesday.
Eileen T. Meslar, Omaha World-Herald
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm12b
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm04
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bacon photo from Tuesday/Web only
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge in Omaha on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
Election 2022 Nebraska/Web only
Volunteer Sue Berg places a sign saying that voters will not need ID while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson Library branch in Omaha on Tuesday. Nebraska voters were deciding on Tuesday whether to amend the state constitution to require valid photo identification in order to vote and authorize the Legislature to pass laws to specify the photo identification requirements.
Chris Machian, World-Herald
Election 2022 Nebraska/Web only
Homer Wesson (right) votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Tuesday in Omaha. The birthplace of Malcolm X is located on the foundation's property.
Chris Machian, Omaha World-Herald
Election-2022-Flood
Rep. Mike Flood speaks to a reporter at his election night party on Tuesday at the Divot Convention Center in Norfolk.
Hayden Rooney, Nebraska News Service
Pat Condon, Russ Barger/Web only
Lancaster County Attorney incumbent Pat Condon (left) poses with District 26 legislative candidate Russ Barger in the One Eleven event space on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Evan Dondlinger, Nebraska News Service
Election 2022-Pillen/Web only
Former Nebraska Head football coach Tom Osborne gives the crowd at the Jim Pillen election party in Lincoln a welcome speech. "He'll make a great governor," Osborne said.
Sammy Smith, Nebraska News Service
Jim Pillen election night
Supporters of gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen wait for him to take the stage on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night
Supporters cheer as Jim Pillen takes the stage to claim victory in the 2022 gubernatorial election on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night
Republican Jim Pillen speaks at his election night party in Lincoln after winning the governor's race in Nebraska on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Election-2022-Brooks/Web only
Democratic nominee for the 1st District congressional seat, Patty Pansing Brooks, reacting to her initial poll results. She took an early lead against Republican opponent Mike Flood.
Mady Vinci, Nebraska News Service
Democrats election night, 11.8
State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, speaks on stage to thank her campaign staffers at her election party on Tuesday at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Patty Pansing Brooks
Patty Pansing Brooks and her son, Taylor Brooks, watch as the Lincoln Queer Choir takes the stage during her election night celebration at Lincoln Station Great Hall on Tuesday.
Naomi Delkamiller, Nebraska News Service
Democrats election night, 11.8
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, speaks on stage to thank her campaign staffers on Tuesday at her election party at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Democrats election night, 11.8/Web only
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, thanks her campaign staffers on Tuesday, at her election party at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Democrats election night, 11.8
Jane Raybould (left) embraces her husband, Pepe Herrero, on Tuesday at an election night party in Lincoln. Raybould, who serves on the Lincoln City Council, was elected to serve District 28 in the Legislature.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Democrats election night, 11.8
Jane Raybould (right) looks at results with supporters (from left) Carl Eskridge and Dennis Crawford at an election night party Tuesday in Lincoln. Raybould, who serves on the Lincoln City Council, was elected to serve District 28 in the Legislature.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Rep. Mike Flood
1st District Rep. Mike Flood speaks during his election night party in Norfolk as his son, Blake (from left), wife Mandi and son Brenden listen. He beat challenger Patty Pansing Brooks.
Norfolk Daily News
Democrats election night, 11.8
George Dungan III speaks to a supporter on election night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
