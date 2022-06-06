Before Roe v. Wade, some Nebraska abortion practitioners faced prosecution

Abortion is the “dread secret of our society,” an author wrote in 1966. At the time, abortion was illegal in most circumstances in all states — and had been since the mid-1800s.

Despite that fact, abortions continued to occur across the country, including in Nebraska, where some practitioners faced criminal penalties.

Estimates of the number of illegal abortions in the U.S. during the 1950s and 1960s ranged from 200,000 to 1.2 million per year, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights. A study in the 1930s estimated there were 700,000 abortions annually.

Guttmacher reported an annual average of 890,000 abortions in the U.S. between 2015 and 2019.

Some were done by doctors, some by unlicensed people with wide variation in training. Some were undertaken by women themselves, using poisons, pastes, herbs and a variety of sharp objects. As a result, death rates were high.

According to Guttmacher, abortion was listed as the official cause of death for almost 2,700 women in 1930, or nearly one-fifth of maternal deaths nationwide.

The death rate dropped with the advent of antibiotics in the 1940s. There were just under 200 deaths from abortion in 1965, but that still accounted for 17% of all deaths related to pregnancy and childbirth.

Some deaths showed up in local crime news. In 1959, The World-Herald reported on a doctor convicted of manslaughter by abortion in connection with the death of a 21-year-old Arcadia, Nebraska, woman. Her parents testified that they had taken her for the abortion.

A 1968 story concerned a Waterloo, Iowa, woman whose body had been found in a parking lot showing evidence of an abortion. The investigation into her death was reported to have possibly broken up “an abortion ring.”

Dr. Roger Jernstrom, an Omaha OB/GYN, testified about the less public toll at a legislative hearing in 1973.

“Some of us have practiced medicine long enough to have taken care of girls who have had abortions by other than physicians,” he said. “There have been deaths. Some of us have almost lost patients. We are trying to get away from having these being done in hotel rooms or old medical facilities by non-physicians.”

In a 1961 issue, the Saturday Evening Post described criminal abortion as the “third largest racket in the United States.” Writer John Barlow Martin followed the abortion squad of the Los Angeles Police Department’s homicide division as they went about their work. He quoted one source saying that abortions were rarely reported unless a death occurred and, even then, convictions were hard to get.

In Nebraska, one non-physician who got convicted was Wallace Emerson Whitehead. He was sentenced in 1966 to two four-year prison terms for foeticide and conspiracy to commit a foeticide. The convictions were for an abortion done on an Iowa woman in a west Omaha motel.

The son of a doctor, Whitehead told The World-Herald he started doing abortions in the early 1930s, shortly after arriving in Omaha to open a surgical supply and vitamin business. He said he started at the request of doctors who feared losing their licenses. He claimed to have never lost a patient or made a profit.

Decades earlier, Dr. Charles Flippin, the father of George Flippin, Nebraska’s first Black football star, faced criminal charges nine times over abortions performed in rural Nebraska. He was acquitted or saw the charges dismissed in all but one instance, when he pleaded guilty to performing an illegal operation.

By the 1960s, abortion started emerging as a political and social issue. In 1962, the American Law Institute recommended changes to loosen state abortion laws.

In 1967, Colorado became the first state to permit abortions for a wider range of reasons, including rape, incest and the pregnant woman’s physical or mental health. State Sen. Terry Carpenter of Scottsbluff proposed to change Nebraska law that same year. His bill cleared the first of three rounds of approval but did not make it any further.

By 1970, four states had repealed their old laws and allowed abortion on request before the fetus was viable. Of those, Alaska, Hawaii and Washington required a woman to be a state resident for at least 30 days before an abortion. New York did not, which opened the door to legal abortion for Nebraskans who could afford the trip.

But some were able to get legal abortions closer to home. A 1970 World-Herald story reported “at least six abortions” per week were being done by Omaha doctors, most at what is now the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Women had to get the approval of at least two doctors for such abortions.

