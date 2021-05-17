Ben Nelson is cameo star in new Obamacare book

* A Lincoln biggie: Garth Brooks at Memorial Stadium in August blowing the doors down. It will be a huge crowd, but a long ways from his record crowd at Central Park in New York City in 1997, an incredible gathering estimated as large as 980,000.

* High marks to Speaker Mike Hilgers for deftly, and safely, ushering the 2021 legislative session through a pandemic, urging senators to look for opportunities to think big and guarding the Legislature's power to attempt to override any late gubernatorial vetoes before it adjourns.

* Sen. Deb Fischer planted her flag early during an interview last week: she's going to seek a third term in 2024; that announcement no doubt slammed the door on some other people's ambitions. No more visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads.

* Rep. Jeff Fortenberry told the Chief Standing Bear story to the House once again during consideration of legislation designating the Chief Standing Bear Trail as a national historic trail. The Ponca chief's words — "I am a man; the same God made us both" — changed American history.