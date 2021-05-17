Ben Nelson is cameo star in new Obamacare book

Ben Nelson plays a key role in the highly informative and readable account of the battle to enact the Affordable Care Act contained in a new book called "The Ten Year War."
Jonathan Cohn, a senior national correspondent at the Huffington Post, takes us inside the tense struggle in Congress and provides historical perspective in exploring "the unfinished crusade for universal (health care) coverage."
Nelson occupies only a few pages, but Nebraska's former Democratic senator emerges as the guy who opened the door when the health care reform bill appeared to be trapped by a Senate filibuster.
He was "the last holdout in the Democratic caucus," Cohn writes, a senator who wanted no public option provision in the bill, carefully-tailored abortion language and Medicaid expansion only as optional for the states.
It was Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, not Nelson, who ultimately suggested that the federal government pick up the entire cost of Medicaid expansion in Nebraska, Cohn writes.
The deal was struck and Nelson provided the critical 60th vote to break the Senate filibuster on Christmas Eve morning.
And a new term, "the Cornhusker Kickback," was born.
Nelson later said he intended the Nebraska provision to act as a placeholder that could provide extension of the same deal to other states. It was eventually removed from the package agreed to by the Senate and the House and signed by President Barack Obama.
"Reid said he felt nothing but admiration for Nelson, who had told Reid the health care vote could end his career in politics," Cohn wrote. "That prediction proved correct."
Nelson ultimately decided not to seek reelection in 2012, although he has said he had polling results that showed he could win.
There may be more to this story later; Nelson has been working on a book of his own.
* * *
Finishing up:
* You cannot manage or respond to legislative floor debate on a bill better than Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln did with her medical marijuana proposal last week.
* A surprise voice in support of Wishart's bill: Sen. Mike Groene, the gruff, hard-working conservative from North Platte, who said medical marijuana had helped ease the suffering of people he knows.
* Immigrant support doubleheader in the Legislature on Tuesday: the proposed meatpacking workers protection act at second-stage floor consideration facing challenging amendments and a proposal at first-round debate that would allow all work-authorized immigrants to receive unemployment benefits that they have earned.
* Gov. Pete Ricketts will be at Omaha Benson on Monday to encourage all high school students in the state to get COVID-19 vaccinations.
* A Lincoln biggie: Garth Brooks at Memorial Stadium in August blowing the doors down. It will be a huge crowd, but a long ways from his record crowd at Central Park in New York City in 1997, an incredible gathering estimated as large as 980,000.
* High marks to Speaker Mike Hilgers for deftly, and safely, ushering the 2021 legislative session through a pandemic, urging senators to look for opportunities to think big and guarding the Legislature's power to attempt to override any late gubernatorial vetoes before it adjourns.
* Sen. Deb Fischer planted her flag early during an interview last week: she's going to seek a third term in 2024; that announcement no doubt slammed the door on some other people's ambitions. No more visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads.
* Rep. Jeff Fortenberry told the Chief Standing Bear story to the House once again during consideration of legislation designating the Chief Standing Bear Trail as a national historic trail. The Ponca chief's words — "I am a man; the same God made us both" — changed American history.
* Conversation over a beer and a burger with close friends raised these intriguing questions: What should be located at the site of the Penitentiary if it is torn down? What should be located at the site of the current downtown library if voters approve construction of a new library as part of the proposed redevelopment at the Pershing Center site?
* Slow down, May. Let's stretch out this spring and summer after the longest winter ever.
150 Notable Nebraskans
1. Willa Cather
2. Standing Bear
3. Johnny Carson
4. George Norris
5. William Jennings Bryan
6. John Neihardt
7. Warren Buffett
8. William "Buffalo Bill" Cody
9. Charles Dawes
10. Ted Sorensen
11. J. Sterling Morton
12. Tom Osborne
13. John J. Pershing
14. Harold Edgerton
15. Loren Eiseley
16. Dick Cavett
17. Bob Kerrey
18. Henry Fonda
19. Roscoe Pound
20. Ernie Chambers
21. Bob Devaney
22. Crazy Horse
23. Susan La Flesche Picotte
24. Bob Gibson
25. Peter Kiewit
26. Marlon Brando
27. Charles Bessey
28. Louise Pound
29. George Beadle
30. Hartley Burr Alexander
31. Solomon Butcher
32. Bess Streeter Aldrich
33. Joyce Hall
34. Ted Kooser
35. Mari Sandoz
36. Robert Henri
37. Grover Cleveland Alexander
38. J.J. Exon
39. Alexander Payne
40. Daniel Freeman
41. Fred Astaire
42. Edith Abbott
43. Red Cloud
44. Darryl Zanuck
45. Chuck Hagel
46. Walter Behlen
47. Roger Welsch
48. Cliff Hillegass
49. Kay Orr
50. Ernst Lied
51. Grace Abbott
52. Terry Carpenter
53. Paul Johnsgard
54. Malcolm X
55. Robert Taylor
56. Harold Lloyd
57. Johnny Rodgers
58. Rose Blumkin
59. Harold Warp
60. Mike Johanns
61. Sandy Dennis
62. Chip Davis
63. Larry the Cable Guy
64. Walter Scott Jr.
65. Wright Morris
66. Gerald Ford
67. Gale Sayers
68. Virginia Smith
69. Clayton Anderson
70. Edwin Perkins
71. Matthew Sweet
72. Bob Boozer
73. Susette La Flesche Tibbles
74. Alvin Johnson
75. Father Edward Flanagan
76. Moses Kinkaid
77. Robert Furnas
78. Jeff Raikes
79. Joel Sartore
80. Donald Clifton
81. Sarah and George Joslyn
82. Robert Daugherty
83. Dwight Griswold
84. Nathan Gold
85. Ben Kuroki
86. William Petersen
87. Terry Pettit
88. Preston Love
89. Evelyn Brodstone Vestey
90. The Creightons
91. Grenville Dodge
92. Norman Geske
93. Frank Woods
94. J. Lee Rankin
95. Gordon MacRae
96. Montgomery Clift
97. Mabel Lee
98. Weldon Kees
99. Howard Hanson
100. William 'Speedy Bill' Smith
101. Keith Jacobshagen
102. Mary Pipher
103. Andrew Higgins
104. Gilbert Hitchcock
105. Charles Gere
106. Jordan Larson
107. Ed Zorinsky
108. Dick Cheney
109. Roman Hruska
110. Gutzon Borglum
111. Dave Rimington
112. Thomas Rogers Kimball
113. Logan Fontenelle
114. Nick Nolte
115. James Coburn
116. Randy Meisner
117. Max Baer
118. Magic Slim
119. Carl Curtis
120. Seacrest Family
121. Gabrielle Union
122. Paul Revere
123. Jonas Brandeis
124. Herman Cain
125. Paul Williams
126. Nicholas Sparks
127. Edward Ruscha
128. "Wahoo" Sam Crawford
129. Neal Hefti
130. Marg Helgenberger
131. Charlie Greene
132. Lee Simmons
133. Zager and Evans
134. James Valentine
135. Fred Seaton
136. John Falter
137. Aaron Douglas
138. Guy Chamberlin
139. Johnny Goodman
140. Norbert Tiemann
141. Victor Lewis
142. Reinhold Marxhausen
143. Michael Forsberg
144. Buddy Miles
145. "Gorgeous" George Wagner
146. Jack Van Berg
147. Mike Hill
148. Wynonie Harris
149. Swoosie Kurtz
150. Charles Starkweather
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon